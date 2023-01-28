Stefanos Tsitsipas to live dream forged 17 years ago with Novak Djokovic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stefanos Tsitsipas to live dream forged 17 years ago with Novak Djokovic clash

By Press Association
January 28, 2023, 6:57 am
Stefanos Tsitsipas will contest a first Australian Open final (Dita Alangkara/AP)
Stefanos Tsitsipas will try to live out a dream forged 17 years ago when he takes on Novak Djokovic for the Australian Open title on Sunday.

For the second successive grand slam, the winner will also become world number one, with either Tsitsipas or Djokovic overtaking US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz.

If it is Tsitsipas, he will become the first grand slam champion from Greece having already become the first player from his country to reach a final at the French Open in 2021, when he led Djokovic by two sets but lost.

It would be fitting if the 24-year-old achieved the feat in Melbourne, though, given it was here he broke through into the big time by beating Roger Federer and making the last four in 2019, while it was also the Australian Open that inspired his tennis ambitions.

Tsitsipas spoke after his semi-final win over Karen Khachanov about cheering on Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis as a seven-year-old when he made the final here back in 2006.

“I remember watching it on TV saying to myself, ‘I want to be there one day myself. I want to recreate that feeling for me’. I knew that’s a very long journey to get there,” he said.

“But I very much believed it. First of all it’s your ego that speaks. You either have it or not. As a kid, I was very confident. Thank God I was good in my country.

“Starting from that, I knew if I’m able to get out of my country and compete in other countries, European leagues – I proved myself over and over again that I’m actually good. I did finish as a junior number one. Now I want to do it in the men’s side.”

Like Djokovic, Tsitsipas is unbeaten so far in 2023 and has exuded an air of great confidence that he will need to maintain if he is to do what no one has yet managed and defeat the Serbian in an Australian Open final.

He will not want to dwell too closely on their head to head, with Djokovic having won 10 of their past 12 meetings, including the last nine.

But most of them have been close and Tsitsipas has the weapons to potentially trouble the nine-time champion.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, left, speaks to coach Mak Philippoussis in practice ahead of the final
“I’m playing great tennis,” he said. “I’m enjoying myself. I just see no downside or negativity in what I’m trying to do out there. Even if it doesn’t work, I’m very optimistic and positive about any outcome, any opponent that I have to face.”

Should Djokovic win, he will again draw level with Rafael Nadal at the top of the men’s standings with 22 grand slam titles.

He is getting close to the all-time records, with his 33rd slam final seeing him equal the tally of Serena Williams and only one behind Chris Evert, while he is within sight of Margaret Court’s overall slam record of 24 titles.

Although he would become the third oldest Australian Open champion in the open era, at 35, Djokovic, barring a flare-up of his left hamstring, appears fitter than ever and his form this fortnight has been mostly exceptional.

Novak Djokovic is going for a 22nd grand slam final
“I think that the experience of being in this particular situation and circumstances before helps,” he said. “I think also the fact that I never lost the Australian Open finals definitely serves as a great confidence booster prior to Sunday.

“But, of course, still the job needs to be done on the court. I’m going to play against Tsitsipas, who is in a great shape, great form, has been playing some of his best tennis. I’m sure that he’s going to be very motivated to win his first grand slam title.

“I know his game pretty well. He knows my game well. I know what’s ahead of me, and I’m excited.”

Djokovic admitted after his semi-final victory over Tommy Paul that he had been affected by the furore over his father – unwittingly, the family insist – posing for pictures with Vladimir Putin supporters during a pro-Russia demonstration.

The parents of Novak Djokovic, father Srdjan and mother Dijana, in the stands at Melbourne Park
It remains to be seen whether Srdjan Djokovic will attend the final having stayed away from the clash with Paul, but either way it is certain to be a lively atmosphere given the large Serbian and Greek communities in Melbourne.

“I hope that all the people who are going to come to the finals are going to be there for tennis and sport, because that’s what we all wish for,” said Djokovic.

“The Serbian and Greek communities are big, for sure. The Serbs and Greeks historically get along very well. I just don’t think there’s going to be any conflict on and off the court in terms of the crowd.

“I think I’m confident that people will support their respective players in a respectful way, and let’s see what happens.”

