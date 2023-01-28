Aryna Sabalenka battles back to beat Elena Rybakina in Australian Open final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aryna Sabalenka battles back to beat Elena Rybakina in Australian Open final

By Press Association
January 28, 2023, 11:27 am
Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first grand slam title (Aaron Favila/AP)
Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first grand slam title (Aaron Favila/AP)

Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and claim her first grand slam title in a terrific Australian Open final.

In a battle of two of the biggest hitters in the women’s game, Belarusian Sabalenka seized the initiative after dropping the opening set to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 and thus becomes the first singles player to win a slam under a neutral flag.

The 24-year-old could not bring herself to watch Rybakina claim the title at the All England Club, so disappointed was she at being banned from competing because of Belarus’ role in supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But Sabalenka, fuelled by a remodelled serve and a commitment to keeping her emotions in check, has been a woman on a mission all fortnight.

One sloppy service game cost her the opening set but Sabalenka did not lose belief or take a step back and Rybakina could not resist the powerful hitting of her opponent.

The final game was full of tension but Sabalenka made it across the line on her fourth opportunity before falling to the court in delight.

Remarkably, this was the seventh successive grand slam match she has won having lost the opening set.

There were a disappointing number of empty seats on Laver for the match, a far cry from 12 months ago, when Ashleigh Barty gave Australia a long-awaited home champion.

One of the biggest cheers of the night was for the 26-year-old as she carried the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup onto court prior to the start of the match.

First blood in the battle to succeed her went to Rybakina, who broke Sabalenka from 40-0 in the third game.

The Belarusian breached the semi-final barrier at the fourth time of asking and came into the match having not dropped a set in 10 matches this year, and did not panic at the early deficit, getting a grasp of her opponent’s big serve in the eighth game and breaking back.

The aces had been flowing from both women’s rackets, six came in the first 11 points, but Sabalenka, well aware that safe second serves would be gobbled up, also threw in five double faults in the opening set, two in a poor ninth game that handed the initiative right back to Rybakina.

The 23-year-old gratefully accepted the gift and served out the set to love.

Sabalenka might have let the match get away from her, especially when Rybakina piled on the pressure early in the second but, with her serve coming to her rescue when she needed it, the fifth seed stayed strong.

Sabalenka was the more aggressive, outhitting Rybakina comprehensively in terms of winners, and she got her reward with a break for 3-1.

Now it was the Wimbledon champion having to dig deep on serve, saving three break points in the sixth game and then two set points at 5-2.

But Sabalenka proved up to the task of serving it out, clinching the set with a second serve ace to send the contest to a decider.

The momentum now was with the 24-year-old, and she elevated her level again in the early stages of the decider, pushing ever closer to the lines but rarely beyond them in what was surely the best performance of her life.

Rybakina withstood a break point in a long game at 2-2 but her resistance cracked two games later as Sabalenka moved to within sight of victory.

The final moment did not come easily, with Sabalenka double-faulting on her first match point and then missing a forehand on her second as a baby cried in the stands.

But she pulled out her fastest serve of the match to save a break point and finally clinched a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory on her fourth chance after two hours and 28 minutes.

