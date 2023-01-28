‘Fast track’ talks under way over missiles and aircraft for Ukraine – official

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

‘Fast track’ talks under way over missiles and aircraft for Ukraine – official

By Press Association
January 28, 2023, 4:21 pm
Ukrainian soldiers prepare a US-supplied M777 howitzer to fire at Russian positions in Kherson region (AP)
Ukrainian soldiers prepare a US-supplied M777 howitzer to fire at Russian positions in Kherson region (AP)

Ukraine and its Western allies are engaged in “fast-track” talks on the possibility of equipping the invaded country with long-range missiles and military aircraft, a senior official has said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Ukraine’s supporters in the West “understand how the war is developing” and the need to supply planes capable of providing cover for the armoured fighting vehicles that the United States and Germany pledged at the beginning of the month.

However, in remarks to online video channel Freedom, Mr Podolyak said that some of Ukraine’s Western partners maintain a “conservative” attitude to arms deliveries, “due to fear of changes in the international architecture”.

Russia and North Korea have accused the West of prolonging and taking a direct role in the war by sending Kyiv increasingly sophisticated weapons.

Cancer patient in Ukraine
Suffering from cancer, Gennadiy Shaposhnikov, 83, rests in his partially destroyed home which was hit by Russian shelling last fall in Kalynivske, Ukraine (AP)

“We need to work with this. We must show (our partners) the real picture of this war,” Mr Podolyak said, without naming specific countries.

“We must speak reasonably and tell them, for example: ‘This and this will reduce fatalities, this will reduce the burden on infrastructure. This will reduce security threats to the European continent, this will keep the war localised.’ And we are doing it.”

On Wednesday, the US and Germany agreed to share advanced tanks with Ukraine along with the Bradley and Marder vehicles promised earlier, a decision that led to criticism not only from the Kremlin but from the prime minister of Nato and European Union member Hungary.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban asserted on Friday that Western countries providing weapons and money to assist Ukraine in its war with Russia have “drifted” into becoming active participants in the conflict.

Mr Orban has refused to send weapons to neighbouring Ukraine and sought to block EU funds earmarked for military aid.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said it would summon Hungary’s ambassador to complain about Mr Orban’s remarks.

Russia Ukraine War-Weapons Help Line
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions in Kherson region (AP)

A ministry spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, said Mr Orban told reporters that Ukraine was “a no-man’s land” and compared it to Afghanistan.

“Such statements are completely unacceptable. Budapest continues on its course to deliberately destroy Ukrainian-Hungarian relations,” Mr Nikolenko said in a Facebook post.

US President Joe Biden’s announcement that America would send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine reversed months of arguments by Washington that they were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain.

The US decision persuaded German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had expressed concern about a unilateral action drawing Russia’s wrath, to agree to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks from Germany’s stocks and to allow European countries with tanks to send some of theirs.

Amid news of the coordinated effort, Russia bombarded Ukraine with missiles, exploding drones and artillery shells.

The attacks continued on Saturday, when Russian missiles struck the city of Kostyantynivka in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province.

Russia Ukraine War
A local woman walks in the yard of a residential neighbourhood after a Russian attack in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine (AP)

The missiles fell in a residential area, killing three civilians, wounding 14 and damaging four high-rise apartment buildings, a hotel and garages, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

“Kostyantynivka is a city relatively far from the front line, but still, it constantly suffers from enemy attacks. Everyone who remains in the city exposes themselves to mortal danger,” Mr Kyrylenko said.

“The Russians target civilians because they are not able to fight the Ukrainian army.”

In a separate Telegram post earlier Saturday, Mr Kyrylenko reported that Russian attacks in the province killed four civilians in all and wounded seven others in 24 hours.

Russian rockets hit a residential area the Donestsk town of Chasiv Yar on Friday night, killing of two people and wounding five more, the governor said. Photos attached to Mr Kyrylenko’s post showed a three-storey school building on fire.

Donetsk province, where the territory is roughly split between Russian and Ukrainian control, has become the battle epicentre of the war as Moscow tries to jump-start a grinding offensive to capture the city of Bakhmut.

Russia Ukraine War
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske in Ukraine (AP)

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that Russian troops “are defending themselves” near Lyman in Luhansk and Kharkiv provinces north of Donetsk, as well in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces in the south.

The fighting has largely been deadlocked over the past months, with winter conditions slowing down ground operations and neither side reporting significant progress.

In the same update, the military reported that Russian forces launched 10 missile strikes, 26 air strikes and 81 shelling attacks on Ukrainian territory between Friday and Saturday mornings.

The shelling killed two civilians in Kherson, another province that is partly Russian-occupied.

Mr Podolyak, the presidential adviser, said Ukraine needs supplies of Western long-range missiles “to drastically curtail the key tool of the Russian army” by destroying the warehouses where it stores cannon artillery used on the front line.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

The 2020 Doosan DX140-LC-5 tracked excavator topped the sale.
Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500
Police 'increasingly concerned' for 28 year old Ann-Marie Gordon who went missing on Monday
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Aberdeen on Monday
Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross…
Thurso naked man
Man, 24, charged with police assault following late-night 'naked rampage' in Thurso
Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road during the 6-0 loss to Hibs. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
'Embarrassed, humiliated and shell-shocked' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack feels he's let supporters down…
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake on Saturday's 6-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS
Time for Dave Cormack to look beyond Britain? We look at who might be…
Jim Goodwin applauds the Aberdeen fans at Easter Road ahead of the game at Hibs - as they unveil a "Goodwin Out" banner. Image: SNS
'It's about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame'…
CR0028560 Banks o' Dee's new management team of (co-managers) Jamie Watt, Roy McBain, Josh Winton (coach) and head of youth development Aggie Gray. Picture of (L-R) Aggie Gray, Josh Winton, Roy McBain, Jamie Watt. Picture by Kenny Elrick 31/05/2021
Banks o' Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented