Romain Perraud fires Saints to victory as Mick McCarthy beaten on Blackpool bow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Romain Perraud fires Saints to victory as Mick McCarthy beaten on Blackpool bow|

By Press Association
January 28, 2023, 5:22 pm
Romain Perraud opened the scoring for Southampton when he fired in a first-half free kick at St Mary’s (Adam Davy/PA)
Romain Perraud opened the scoring for Southampton when he fired in a first-half free kick at St Mary’s (Adam Davy/PA)

Romain Perraud scored twice to seal Southampton’s place in the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-1 win over Mick McCarthy’s Blackpool at St Mary’s.

The Seasiders, languishing in the bottom two of the Championship, held their own in the first half against their Premier League opposition in what was new boss McCarthy’s first match in charge.

But they were behind at the break after Perraud scored directly from a free-kick, and the French full-back then extended his side’s advantage midway through the second half before Charlie Patino pulled a goal back.

The result ensures Southampton are one win away from reaching their fourth FA Cup quarter-final stage in six seasons.

Saturday was Saints’ second cup clash in five days, having lost the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final to Newcastle 1-0 on Tuesday and led boss Nathan Jones into making eight changes. 

Mislav Orsic was first to test Chris Maxwell as he curled an effort wide of the Blackpool keeper’s left post after four minutes.

Maxwell then avoided conceding an early opener when he beat Sekou Mara’s diving tackle inside the six-yard box to clear, with the Saints striker picking up a booking in the incident.

The hosts were the brighter side in what was a slow start to the period, with few chances for either opponent by the 15-minute mark.

Orsic tried to get something started when he latched onto a cross from the right and laid it off to Perraud, but it was too tight an angle for a shot.

It was not long, however, before the Frenchman netted the opener.

CJ Hamilton was booked for bringing down Samuel Edozie at the edge of the area, and Perraud wasted no time as he struck the resulting free-kick directly into the bottom left of the net.

The Seasiders came close to levelling when Jerry Yates fired a composed strike at Willy Caballero, who leapt to tip it well high of the woodwork, and enjoyed a late first-half surge but could not make anything from a corner or a free-kick.

Southampton survived an early second-half scare as they let Yates play Ian Poveda through on goal from the left. Caballero came forward to stop the initial attempt from inside the area, but was only able to block the initial attempt.

Poveda pounced on the rebound as the Saints keeper and two defenders scrambled back to the goal-line, breathing a sigh of relief when the Blackpool forward directed his effort wide.

The hosts made it 2-0 after the restart when Perraud latched onto a quick touch from Mara inside the area and fired a left-footed strike past Maxwell into the bottom-right corner.

Blackpool cut the deficit within five minutes when Poveda fed Patino, who finished with a low, close-range effort into the bottom-left corner to deny the hosts a clean sheet. A quick VAR check determined there was no offside in the build-up and the goal stood.

Substitute Theo Walcott nearly made it three for the hosts when his effort from the right took a deflection off a blue shirt and bounced dangerously close to the goal-line before landing on the roof of the net.

Saints staved off the Seasiders in six minutes of added time, Che Adams blocking Callum Connolly’s nodded effort and Caballero getting his gloves on Charlie Goode’s header to wrap up the win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

The 2020 Doosan DX140-LC-5 tracked excavator topped the sale.
Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500
Police 'increasingly concerned' for 28 year old Ann-Marie Gordon who went missing on Monday
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Aberdeen on Monday
Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross…
Thurso naked man
Man, 24, charged with police assault following late-night 'naked rampage' in Thurso
Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road during the 6-0 loss to Hibs. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
'Embarrassed, humiliated and shell-shocked' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack feels he's let supporters down…
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake on Saturday's 6-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS
Time for Dave Cormack to look beyond Britain? We look at who might be…
Jim Goodwin applauds the Aberdeen fans at Easter Road ahead of the game at Hibs - as they unveil a "Goodwin Out" banner. Image: SNS
'It's about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame'…
CR0028560 Banks o' Dee's new management team of (co-managers) Jamie Watt, Roy McBain, Josh Winton (coach) and head of youth development Aggie Gray. Picture of (L-R) Aggie Gray, Josh Winton, Roy McBain, Jamie Watt. Picture by Kenny Elrick 31/05/2021
Banks o' Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented