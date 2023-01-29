Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia’s troubled democracy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia's troubled democracy

By Press Association
January 29, 2023, 8:47 am
(Hassene Dridi/AP)
(Hassene Dridi/AP)

Tunisia’s president and the country’s shaky, decade-long experiment with democracy are facing an important test as voters cast ballots in the second round of parliamentary elections.

Turnout was just 11% in the first round of voting last month, as many disaffected Tunisians stayed away and the influential opposition Islamist party boycotted the poll.

Sunday’s run-off elections are being watched around the Arab world.

They are seen as a conclusive step in President Kais Saied’s push to consolidate power, tame Islamist rivals and win back lenders and investors needed to save the teetering economy.

Voters are choosing politicians to replace the last parliament, led by Islamist party Ennahdha, which Mr Saied suspended in 2021 and later disbanded. He then had the constitution rewritten to give more power to the president and less to the legislature.

Tunisia Revolution Anniversary
Tunisians protest against President Kais Saied in Tunis (Hassene Dridi/AP)

Analysts note a growing crisis of confidence between citizens and the political class since Tunisia’s 2011 revolution unleashed Arab Spring uprisings across the region, and led Tunisians to create a new democratic political system once seen as a model.

At a Tunis food market ahead of Sunday’s vote, few people seemed to think a new parliament would solve their problems. Vendors struggled to sell their wares as shoppers lamented rising prices.

Polls opened at 8am (0700 GMT) on Sunday, except in restive regions near the Algerian and Libyan borders where authorities are limiting voting hours for security reasons.

The turnout rate – an important sign of the elections’ legitimacy – is expected to be announced on Sunday evening, and the election results in the ensuing days.

In the first-round elections, 23 candidates secured seats outright in the 161-seat parliament, either because they ran unopposed or because they won more than 50% of the vote.

In Sunday’s run-off, voters are choosing among 262 candidates seeking to fill 131 seats.

No candidates bothered to run in seven other constituencies, with electoral officials saying those seats will be filled in special elections at a later date.

Tunisia Revolution Anniversary
A man waves a Tunisian flag during a protest against President Kais Saied (Hassene Dridi/AP)

Mr Saied and his supporters argue that his overhaul of Tunisian politics was needed to end political deadlock seen as worsening economic and social crises.

Unemployment tops 18%, the soaring budget deficit has led to shortages of staples, and the International Monetary Fund has frozen talks on a much-awaited new loan for the Tunisian government.

Mr Saied’s popularity has sunk since his election in 2019, as evidenced by a video shared online of an impromptu visit he made to a cafe in Tunis amid campaigning earlier this month.

“God willing, we will provide you with everything you need … as long as you have hope,” he told a group of young people.

One retorted: “We don’t have hope.”

