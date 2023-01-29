Kaoru Mitoma’s last-gasp strike sends holders Liverpool out of FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kaoru Mitoma’s last-gasp strike sends holders Liverpool out of FA Cup

By Press Association
January 29, 2023, 3:37 pm Updated: January 29, 2023, 3:39 pm
Kaoru Mitoma scored the winner for Brighton (John Walton/PA)
Kaoru Mitoma scored the winner for Brighton (John Walton/PA)

Liverpool suffered another horror show on the south coast as Kaoru Mitoma’s stunning stoppage-time goal saw the holders dumped out of the FA Cup 2-1 at Brighton.

The Reds, back at the scene of the 3-0 thumping a fortnight ago which Jurgen Klopp described as the worst of his managerial career, looked destined for at least a replay after Lewis Dunk’s lucky strike cancelled out Harvey Elliott’s opener.

But Japan star Mitoma produced a fabulous piece of improvisation to control the ball and then volley a dramatic winner to leave Klopp wincing again.

Brighton, as expected, were without wantaway midfielder Moises Caicedo, who went public with his desire to leave after Arsenal had a £60million bid turned down.

They shrugged off his absence in style, although there was certainly a Caicedo-shaped hole in Brighton’s midfield as Liverpool carved through it early on.

Naby Keita sent Mohamed Salah racing clear down the right and after his initial shot was saved by goalkeeper Jason Steele, Adam Webster cleared the rebound off the line.

Ten minutes later Brighton also had an effort blocked on the line when Solly March’s low cross was met by Evan Ferguson six yards out, with Trent Alexander-Arnold on hand to clear from under the crossbar.

Then Salah was put through again, this time by Elliott’s cute pass, but he dragged his shot across goal and wide.

However, the roles were reversed to greater effect moments later when Salah played in Elliott, who swept the ball past Steele and into the net.

Brighton equalised in the 39th minute when Tariq Lamptey’s fierce drive was diverted past the wrong-footed Alisson by the boot of Dunk.

The Seagulls captain wheeled away in celebration as if he had known exactly what he was doing, but his sheepish grin told a different story.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – AMEX Stadium
Kaoru Mitoma (centre) wheels away in celebration (John Walton/PA)

Dunk’s next piece of skill was deliberate, though, an audacious Cristiano Ronaldo-style free-kick which floated just wide with Alisson scampering back nervously.

Brighton were desperately unlucky not to go ahead with 20 minutes remaining after Mitoma bent in an inviting low cross with the outside of his right boot.

It was met in front of goal by March, whose prod forward hit Alisson, rebounded back off the winger and spun narrowly wide.

Instead, two minutes into stoppage time, Mitoma struck at the far post, bamboozling Joe Gomez as he controlled Pervis Estupinan’s cross before rifling in the winner.

