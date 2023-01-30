Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to face off at Super Bowl

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl after respective victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs secured a trip to their third Super Bowl in four years by escaping a valiant Bengals outfit 23-20.

The Kansas City quarterback had a typically stellar showing, finishing with two touchdowns and 326 passing yards, while his opposite number Joe Burrow threw for a touchdown and two interceptions.

Two early field goals gave the home side an edge, but the Bengals were able to keep in touch through a field goal of their own.

The Chiefs again threatened to pull away when Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the end zone, however another field goal from Bengals kicker Evan McPherson ensured Cincinnati were only behind by seven at half time.

They then drew even at the start of the third courtesy of a 27-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins.

Kansas City responded in kind, Marquez Valdes-Scantling finding the end zone to make it a 20-13 scoreline headed into the fourth quarter.

A two-yard touchdown run from Bengals running back Samaje Perine again drew the scores level, but Harrison Butker’s third field goal of the night with just three seconds left on the clock ultimately sealed a thrilling victory for the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles had a much easier day at the office, cruising past the 49ers 31-7.

San Francisco were helpless against Philadelphia’s running game, with four of the Eagles touchdowns coming on the ground.

It marks Philadelphia’s first trip back to the Super Bowl since 2018.