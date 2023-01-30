Suicide bomber kills at least 47 in Pakistan mosque

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Suicide bomber kills at least 47 in Pakistan mosque

By Press Association
January 30, 2023, 9:53 am Updated: January 30, 2023, 4:01 pm
Security officials and rescue workers search for survivors at the site of the suicide bombing (Zubair Khan/AP)
Security officials and rescue workers search for survivors at the site of the suicide bombing (Zubair Khan/AP)

A suicide bomber has struck a crowded mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan, causing the roof to collapse and killing at least 47 people and wounding more than 150 others, officials said.

Most of the casualties were police officers.

It was not clear how the bomber was able to slip into the walled compound, which houses the police headquarters in the north-western city of Peshawar and is itself located in a high-security zone with other government buildings.

Sarbakaf Mohmand, a commander for the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack on Twitter.

Pakistan Mosque Bombing
Soldiers and police patrol the area (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

The main spokesman for the militant group was not immediately available for comment.

Pakistan, which is mostly Sunni Muslim, has seen a surge in militant attacks since November, when the Pakistani Taliban ended their ceasefire with government forces.

Monday’s assault on a Sunni mosque was one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent years.

More than 300 worshippers were praying in the mosque, with more approaching, when the bomber set off his explosives vest.

Many were injured when the roof came down, according to Zafar Khan, a police officer, and rescuers had to remove mounds of debris to reach worshippers still trapped under the rubble.

Meena Gul, who was in the mosque when the bomb went off, said he does not know how he survived unhurt.

The 38-year-old police officer said he heard cries and screams after the blast.

Police official Siddique Khan said the death toll had risen to at least 47, while more than 150 people were wounded.

Pakistan Mosque Bombing
People carry an injured victim into a hospital in Peshawar (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

He said the bomber blew himself up while among the worshippers.

Peshawar police chief Ijaz Khan said at least 150 were wounded.

A nearby hospital listed many of the wounded in a critical condition, raising fears the death toll could rise.

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the Pakistani Taliban have a strong presence, and the city has been the scene of frequent militant attacks.

The militant group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, has waged an insurgency in Pakistan in the past 15 years.

It seeks the stricter enforcement of Islamic laws, the release of their members who are in government custody and a reduction in the Pakistani military presence in areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that it has longed used as its base.

The group is separate from but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and Nato troops pulled out of the country after 20 years of war.

The government’s truce with the TTP ended as Pakistan was still contending with unprecedented flooding that killed 1,739 people, destroyed more than two million homes, and at one point submerged as much as a third of the country.

Pakistan Mosque Bombing
Injured victims of a suicide bombing are taken to hospital in a truck (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Mohmand, of the militant organisation, said a fighter carried out the attack to avenge the killing of Abdul Wali, who was widely known as Omar Khalid Khurasani, and was killed in neighbouring Afghanistan’s Paktika province in August 2022.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the bombing, vowed “stern action” against those behind it, and ordered authorities to give the best possible medical treatment for the victims.

Mr Sharif travelled to Peshawar and visited the wounded. His office said he would receive a briefing about the security situation in the north-west.

Former prime minister Imran Khan called the bombing a “terrorist suicide attack”.

He tweeted: “My prayers & condolences go to victims families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.”

Cash-strapped Pakistan faces a severe economic crisis and is seeking a crucial instalment of 1.1 billion dollars from the International Monetary Fund – part of its six billion dollar bailout package – to avoid default.

Talks with the IMF on reviving the bailout have stalled in the past months.

Mr Sharif’s government came to power in April after Mr Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament. Mr Khan has since campaigned for early elections, claiming his ousting was illegal and part of a plot backed by the United States. Washington and Mr Sharif dismiss Mr Khan’s claims.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Torch foreman Ryan Wright has led a team of 30 volunteers to make more than 1,000 torches for the Up Helly Aa procession on January 31. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Up Helly Aa: More than 1,000 torches ready to burn bright for return of…
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
Delays are expected to the completion of Findrassie Primary as Moray Council suspends design work over costs. Image: EMA Architecture Design Limited
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
CR0040844 Karla Sinclair, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Nyomi Dixon and her business partner Grigor Smith opening a new cafe in Inverness - known as Pitch 15 - in March. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
All you need to know about Pitch 15 - the new Inverness coffee bar…
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
Joyce Doyle - originally from Ireland - who spent her final years in Culloden.
From Ireland to Inverness, the caring life of Culloden's Joyce Doyle, 88
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 26th July '22 Cruise business returns to Invergordon and Inverness following the two years of Covid. Inverness city centre including the High Street, Bridge Street and the Ness Bridge all very busy with tourists, many taking photographs as they visit the city from their cruise ships in Invergordon.
Highland tourist tax back on the table as papers reveal it could be up…
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Ryan Duncan goes close during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Readers' letters: 'Pathetic' Dons, teachers strikes and Sturgeon's popularity
The future of our town and city centres is currently a hot topic across the country (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Chris Deerin: More local power is the way to make our hometowns the best…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented