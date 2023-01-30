Motown songwriter Barrett Strong dies aged 81

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motown songwriter Barrett Strong dies aged 81

By Press Association
January 30, 2023, 11:29 am
Motown’s Barrett Strong has died (Louis Lanzano/AP)
Motown’s Barrett Strong has died (Louis Lanzano/AP)

Songwriter Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists who was the lead singer on the company’s breakthrough single Money (That’s What I Want) and later collaborated with Norman Whitfield on hits such as I Heard It Through the Grapevine, War and Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone, has died aged 81.

His death was announced on social media by the Motown Museum, which did not immediately provide further details.

“Barrett was not only a great singer and piano player, but he, along with his writing partner Norman Whitfield, created an incredible body of work,” Motown founder Berry Gordy said.

Strong had yet to turn 20 when he agreed to let his friend Gordy, in the early days of building a recording empire in Detroit, manage him and release his music.

Within a year, he was a part of history as the piano player and vocalist for Money, a million-seller released early in 1960 and Motown’s first major hit.

Strong never again approached the success of Money on his own, and decades later fought for acknowledgement that he helped write it. But, with Whitfield, he formed a productive and eclectic song-writing team.

While Gordy’s Sound of Young America was criticised for being too slick and repetitive, the Whitfield-Strong team turned out hard-hitting and topical works, along with such timeless ballads as I Wish It Would Rain and Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me).

With I Heard It Through The Grapevine, they provided an up-tempo, call-and-response hit for Gladys Knight and the Pips and a dark, hypnotic ballad for Marvin Gaye, with his 1968 version one of Motown’s all-time best sellers.

As Motown became more politically conscious late in the decade, Barrett-Whitfield turned out Cloud Nine and Psychedelic Shack for the Temptations, and for Edwin Starr the protest anthem War and its widely quoted refrain: “War! What is it good for? Absolutely … nothing!”

Obit Barrett Strong
Tributes have been paid to Motown’s Barrett Strong after his death at 81 (Louis Lanzano/AP)

“With ‘War,’ I had a cousin who was a paratrooper that got hurt pretty bad in Vietnam,” Strong told LA Weekly in 1999.

“I also knew a guy who used to sing with (Motown songwriter) Lamont Dozier that got hit by shrapnel and was crippled for life. You talk about these things with your families when you’re sitting at home, and it inspires you to say something about it.”

Whitfield-Strong’s other hits, mostly for the Temptations, included I Can’t Get Next to You, That’s the Way Love Is and the Grammy-winning chart-topper Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone. Artists covering their songs ranged from the Rolling Stones (Just My Imagination) and Aretha Franklin (I Wish It Would Rain) to Bruce Springsteen (War) and Al Green (I Can’t Get Next to You).

Strong spent part of the 1960s recording for other labels, left Motown again in the early 1970s and made a handful of solo albums, including Stronghold and Love is You. In 2004, he was voted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which cited him as “a pivotal figure in Motown’s formative years”.

Whitfield died in 2008.

Strong was born in West Point, Mississippi, and moved to Detroit a few years later.

He was a self-taught musician who learned piano without needing lessons and, with his sisters, formed a local gospel group, the Strong Singers.

In his teens, he got to know such artists as Franklin, Smokey Robinson and Gordy, who was impressed with his writing and piano playing. Money, with its opening shout, “The best things in life are free/But you can give them to the birds and bees” would, ironically, lead to a fight over money.

Strong was initially listed among the writers and he often spoke of coming up with the pounding piano riff while jamming on Ray Charles’ What’d I Say in the studio.

But only decades later would he learn that Motown had since removed his name from the credits, costing him royalties for a popular standard covered by the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and many others and a keepsake on John Lennon’s home jukebox.

Strong’s legal argument was weakened because he had taken so long to ask for his name to be reinstated. Gordy is one of the song’s credited writers, and his lawyers contended Strong’s name only appeared because of a clerical error.

“Songs outlive people,” Strong told The New York Times in 2013.

“The real reason Motown worked was the publishing. The records were just a vehicle to get the songs out there to the public. The real money is in the publishing, and if you have publishing, then hang on to it. That’s what it’s all about. If you give it away, you’re giving away your life, your legacy. Once you’re gone, those songs will still be playing.”

