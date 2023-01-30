Leeds’ US ties, Fernandez to Chelsea and Caicedo saga – transfers talking points

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Transfer deadline day is approaching, with plenty of clubs looking to get deals over the line as quickly as possible.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the ongoing deals that could go through before January 31.

Another Arsenal swoop on the south coast?

Moises Caicedo has made public his intention to leave Brighton (Steven Paston/PA)

Arsenal are continuing their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, who made public his desire to leave the club. A deal for Caicedo would be the Gunners’ second signing from the Seagulls after securing the services of Leandro Trossard earlier this month. However, a potential switch does not look easy after Arsenal had a £60million bid turned down for the midfielder on Friday and another offer reportedly rejected over the weekend.

Forest to make it 25?

Will Jonjo Shelvey be signing number 25 for Nottingham Forest? (Richard Sellers/PA)

There seems to be no end to Nottingham Forest’s list of incoming transfers and Steve Cooper’s side could make their 25th signing of the season. Forest added Chris Wood to their ranks earlier in the month, with the striker arriving on loan from Newcastle and Jonjo Shelvey could be joining him. Injuries have limited Shelvey’s involvement with the high-flying Magpies this season, but he looks likely to swap Newcastle for Nottingham.

Leeds’ USA Connection

Weston McKennie looks likely to join Leeds (Nick Potts/PA)

Leeds could be bolstering their ranks with the addition of USA international Weston McKennie. The 24-year-old has made 15 appearances for Juventus in Serie A this season and he reached the last 16 with USA at the Qatar World Cup, where they were knocked out by the Netherlands. A move to Elland Road would also see him link up with fellow countrymen Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds, who are managed by American Jesse Marsch.

End game for Enzo?

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up talks for Enzo Fernandez (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea have already had an incredibly expensive transfer window, spending nearly £200m this month to bring in the likes of David Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk. However, the Blues look set to splash the cash again with reports suggesting they are back in talks with Benfica over signing World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez. The 22-year-old was a key part of Argentina’s victorious squad in Qatar, and was also voted Best Young Player at the tournament.

Premier League interest for Berge

Sander Berge is thought to be of interest to some Premier League sides (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sander Berge could be on his way out at Sheffield United after reportedly receiving interest from Premier League clubs. The Norway international was left out of the Blades’ squad against Wrexham in the FA Cup on Sunday and manager Paul Heckingbottom revealed post-match he was told to omit the midfielder. Fulham are said to be one of the interested parties, with other reports suggesting Chelsea and Newcastle are also keen.