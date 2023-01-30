US secretary of state Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US secretary of state Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars

By Press Association
January 30, 2023, 6:58 pm
US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks to the media in Jerusalem (Debbie Hill/Pool Photo via AP)
US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks to the media in Jerusalem (Debbie Hill/Pool Photo via AP)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has urged Israel and the Palestinians to ease tensions following a spike in violence that has put the region on edge.

The bloodshed has alarmed the Biden administration as it attempts to find common ground with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new right-wing government.

Yet aside from appeals for de-escalation and restraint, Mr Blinken did not publicly offer any particular ideas for calming the situation and it was not immediately clear from his meeting with Mr Netanyahu that the administration would be proposing any.

Mr Blinken will meet on Tuesday with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

From left, US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make statements to the media after their meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem
US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make statements to the media after their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem (Debbie Hill/Pool Photo via AP)

“We’re urging all sides now to take urgent steps to restore calm, to de-escalate,” Mr Blinken said after meeting Mr Netanyahu.

“We want to make sure that there’s an environment in which we can, I hope at some point, create conditions where we can start to restore a sense of security for Israelis and Palestinians alike, which of course is sorely lacking.”

Mr Blinken arrived during one of the deadliest periods of fighting in years in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem.

An Israeli military raid on Thursday killed 10 Palestinians in the flashpoint West Bank town of Jenin, while a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue in an east Jerusalem settlement on Friday.

The next morning, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot and wounded two Israelis elsewhere in east Jerusalem.

Mr Netanyahu made no reference to the recent flare-up in violence in brief comments after the meeting, instead speaking of the dangers to Israel posed by Iran and his hope for expanding the so-called Abraham Accords – normalisation agreements with several Arab countries.

“Expanding the circle of peace; working to close, finally, the file of the Arab-Israeli conflict, I think would also help us achieve a workable solution with our Palestinian neighbours,” Mr Netanyahu said in his only mention of the Palestinians.

Mr Blinken was more forthright, saying the US supports the expansion of the Abraham Accords but that they cannot be a substitute for a two-state solution that resolves the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A Palestinian woman stands next to a burnt car in the village of Jalud near the West Bank town of Nablus
A Palestinian woman stands next to a burnt car in the village of Jalud near the West Bank town of Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

“These efforts are not a substitute for progress between Israelis and Palestinians, but as we advance Israel’s integration we can do so in ways that improves the daily lives of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza,” he said, adding that the best way to do that would be through a two-state resolution creating an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Mr Netanyahu’s government is dominated by far-right politicians who oppose Palestinian independence.

Following the weekend shootings, his government approved a series of punitive moves against the Palestinians, including plans to “strengthen” West Bank settlements.

The US, like most of the international community, considers Israeli settlements on lands claimed by the Palestinians for their state as obstacles to peace.

“Anything that moves us away from that vision is, in our judgment, detrimental to Israel’s long-term security and its long-term identity as a Jewish and democratic state,” Mr Blinken said.

Israel’s options may be limited.

Both gunmen are believed to have acted individually and were not part of organised militant groups, and punitive steps against the broader population could risk triggering even more violence.

Just before meeting Mr Netanyahu, Mr Blinken said he arrived in Israel from Egypt at “a pivotal moment” and condemned Palestinian attacks that have targeted Israeli citizens.

But he also called for restraint in response, saying that all civilian casualties are deplorable.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem
Antony Blinken with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem (Menahem Kahana/Pool Photo via AP)

“To take an innocent life in an act of terrorism is always a heinous crime but to target people outside their place of worship is especially shocking,” he said, referring to the Friday night shooting, which occurred on the Jewish sabbath.

“We condemn all those who celebrate these and any other acts of terrorism that take civilian lives no matter who the victim is or what they believe,” he said.

“Calls for vengeance against more innocent victims are not the answer. And acts of retaliatory violence against civilians are never justified.”

On Monday, shortly before Mr Blinken’s arrival in Israel, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in the flashpoint city of Hebron, bringing the toll of Palestinians killed in January to 35.

The violence comes after months of Israeli arrest raids in the West Bank, which were launched after a wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the spring of 2022 that killed 19 people.

But it has spiked this month during the first weeks of Mr Netanyahu’s new far-right government, which has promised to take a tough stance against the Palestinians and ramp up settlement construction.

Mr Blinken’s trip follows visits to Israel by President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan and CIA director Willian Burns.

Mr Blinken’s meeting was the highest-level US engagement with Mr Netanyahu since he retook power last month.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, is welcomed by Israeli minister of foreign affairs Eli Cohen prior to their meeting in Jerusalem
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, is welcomed by Israeli minister of foreign affairs Eli Cohen prior to their meeting in Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

The visit, which was planned before the flare-up, was already expected to be fraught with tension over differences between the Biden administration and Mr Netanyahu’s government, which is made up of settlement supporters.

Israeli Army Radio reported late on Sunday that the government was also set to approve a rogue outpost deep inside the West Bank, and speed up approval for other such small settlements.

Israel also arrested 42 Palestinians, some relatives of the Jerusalem attacker, in its investigation into the attack.

And the firebrand national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he has ordered authorities to demolish illegally built Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem in response to the attack.

After the Jenin raid, the Palestinians said they would cancel security co-ordination with Israel.

The Palestinians believe the Israeli retaliation, including the demolition of homes of attackers’ families, amounts to collective punishment and is illegal under international law.

The turmoil has added yet another item to Mr Blinken’s lengthy diplomatic agenda in Jerusalem that was already set to include Russia’s war on Ukraine, tensions with Iran and crises in Lebanon and Syria; all of which weigh heavily in the US-Israel relationship.

Easing strains on those issues, or at least averting new ones, are central to Mr Blinken’s mission despite Mr Netanyahu’s opposition to two of Mr Biden’s main Middle East priorities: reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and restarting Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

But, with both of those matters stalled and little hope of any resumption in negotiations, the administration is attempting just to keep the concepts on life support.

