Brazil’s Bolsonaro applies for six-month US visitor visa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Brazil’s Bolsonaro applies for six-month US visitor visa

By Press Association
January 30, 2023, 9:39 pm
Jair Bolsonaro (Michael M Santiago)
Jair Bolsonaro (Michael M Santiago)

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has filed a request for a six-month visitor visa to stay in the US, indicating he may have no immediate intention of returning home, where legal issues await.

The application was first reported by The Financial Times, citing Mr Bolsonaro’s immigration lawyer, Felipe Alexandre.

Contacted by The Associated Press (AP), the lawyer’s firm, AG Immigration, confirmed the report.

Mr Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on December 30, two days before the inauguration of his leftist rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro, centre, meets with supporters outside a holiday home where he is staying near Orlando, Florida, on January 4
Former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro, centre, meets with supporters outside a holiday home where he is staying near Orlando, Florida, on January 4 (Skyler Swisher/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

The ceremony proceeded without incident, but a week later thousands of Mr Bolsonaro’s die-hard supporters stormed the capital and trashed the top government buildings demanding that Mr Lula’s election be overturned.

Mr Bolsonaro is being investigated for whether he had any role in inciting that uprising.

It is just one of several probes targeting the former president and that pose a legal headache upon his eventual homecoming, and which could strip him of his eligibility in future races – or worse.

For the first time in his more than three-decade political career as a legislator then as president, he no longer enjoys the special legal protection that requires any trial be held at the Supreme Court.

It has been widely assumed – though not confirmed – that Mr Bolsonaro entered the US on an A-1 visa reserved for sitting heads of state.

If so, he would have 30 days from the end of his presidential term to either leave the US or adjust his status with the Department of Homeland Security.

Meantime, the shape of his political future and his potential return to Brazil has been a matter of rumour and speculation.

Mr Bolsonaro’s calculus appears to be to distance himself from the radicals whose destruction in the capital could implicate him in the short term, with the aim of some day returning to lead the opposition, said Mario Sergio Lima, a political analyst at Medley Advisers.

“He is giving it some time, staying away a bit from the country at a moment when he can begin to suffer legal consequences for his supporters’ attitudes,” said Mr Lima.

“I don’t think the fact of him staying away is enough. The processes will continue, but maybe he thinks he can at least avoid some sort of revenge punishment.”

Mr Bolsonaro has been staying in a home outside Orlando, Florida, and video has shown him snapping photos with supporters in the gated community and ambling around inside a supermarket.

In the wake of the rampage in the Brazilian capital this month, a group of 46 Democratic legislators sent a letter to President Joe Biden demanding Mr Bolsonaro’s visa be revoked.

“The United States must not provide shelter for him, or any authoritarian who has inspired such violence against democratic institutions,” they wrote.

Mr Bolsonaro’s son, a senator, told reporters at an event this weekend that he was not sure when his father would return to Brazil.

“It could be tomorrow, it could be in six months, he might never return. I don’t know. He’s relaxing,” Senator Flavio Bolsonaro said.

Asked whether Mr Bolsonaro has filed any request for documentation or help with visa processes, Brazil’s Foreign Ministry referred AP to US authorities.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services referred AP to the State Department, which has repeatedly declined to comment on questions about Mr Bolsonaro’s visa status in the US.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
2
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen inundated with applications for manager’s role – but could be willing to take…
3
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
3
4
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
5
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
6
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be ‘harbingers of doom’ says…
2
7
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
8
Marianne Downie robbed one elderly woman by barging into her home. Image: DC Thomson.
Cruel thief who targeted vulnerable pensioners robbed one victim as she waited for ambulance
9
The Aberdeen ebike hire scheme was rolled out last year. New changes are coming soon including different payment options and new places to park the bikes. Image: Kieran Beattie/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebikes: New parking zones and £1 for 7 minutes option
10
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds is eager to see his side reach the fifth-round of the Scottish Cup by seeing off Championship leaders Queen's Park on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ready for fired-up Queen's Park in Scottish Cup clash
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Mattie Pollock says departure of Jim Goodwin did not make him think twice over…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says transfer deadline falling on same night as Ross County face Hibernian…
Sheffield United's Paul Coutts (left) and manager Chris Wilder celebrate promotion to the Premier League in 2019. Image: PA
Appointing Chris Wilder as new Aberdeen boss would be 'a massive statement', says Aberdonian…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos assistant boss Richard Davidson departs Railwaymen
Jack MacIver in action for Huntly.
Peterhead sign Jack MacIver on loan from Formartine United
Wind turbines dominate the landscape in some parts of Speyside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Campaigners urge Moray and Aberdeenshire councils to think again about any more wind farms
This week's Highland League Weekly big game highlights come from Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh, while we've also got highlights of Formartine United v Keith.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh and Formartine United…
Torch foreman Ryan Wright has led a team of 30 volunteers to make more than 1,000 torches for the Up Helly Aa procession on January 31. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Up Helly Aa: More than 1,000 torches ready to burn bright for return of…
Delays are expected to the completion of Findrassie Primary as Moray Council suspends design work over costs. Image: EMA Architecture Design Limited
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented