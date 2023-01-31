Death toll from Pakistan mosque suicide bombing rises to 83

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The death toll from Monday’s suicide bombing at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar has risen to 83, a Pakistani hospital spokesman said.

Mohammad Asim, the spokesman, says more bodies were retrieved from the rubble of the mosque overnight and early on Tuesday, and several of those critically injured died in hospital.

“Most of them were policemen,” Mr Asim said of the victims.

Bilal Faizi, the chief rescue official, said rescue teams are still carefully removing the rubble at the site of the mosque — located inside a police compound in a high security zone of the city — as more people are believed trapped inside after the roof caved in from the explosion.

Security officials and rescue workers search for bodies at the site of the bombing (Zubair Khan/AP)

He said the bombing in the northwestern city of Peshawar also wounded more than 150 people. It was not clear how the bomber was able to slip into the walled compound in a high-security zone with other government buildings.

Also, on Tuesday mourners were burying the bombing victims at different graveyards in Peshawar and elsewhere.

Sarbakaf Mohmand, a commander for the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on Twitter.

But hours later, TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani distanced the group from the bombing, saying it was not its policy to target mosques, seminaries and religious places, adding that those taking part in such acts could face punitive action under TTP’s policy. His statement did not address why a TTP commander had claimed responsibility for the bombing.

“The sheer scale of the human tragedy is unimaginable. This is no less than an attack on Pakistan,” tweeted prime minister Shahbaz Sharif, who visited the wounded in Peshawar and vowed “stern action” against those behind the bombing.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, saying their pain “cannot be described in words”.

Pakistan, which is mostly Sunni Muslim, has seen a surge in militant attacks since November, when the Pakistani Taliban ended their cease-fire with government forces.

Earlier this month, the Pakistani Taliban claimed one of its members shot and killed two intelligence officers, including the director of the counterterrorism wing of the country’s military-based spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence. Security officials said on Monday the gunman was traced and killed in a shootout in the northwest near the Afghan border.

Rescue teams are still carefully removing the rubble at the site of the mosque (Zubair Khan/AP)

The TTP is separate from but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban. The TTP has waged an insurgency in Pakistan in the past 15 years, seeking stricter enforcement of Islamic laws, the release of its members in government custody and a reduction in the Pakistani military presence in areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province it has long used as its base.

Monday’s assault on a Sunni mosque inside the police facility was one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent years.

More than 300 worshippers were praying in the mosque, with more approaching, when the bomber set off his explosives vest. Many were injured when the roof came down, according to Zafar Khan, a police officer, and rescuers had to remove mounds of debris to reach worshippers still trapped under the rubble.

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the Pakistani Taliban have a strong presence, and the city has been the scene of frequent militant attacks.

The Afghan Taliban seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and Nato troops pulled out of the country after 20 years of war.

The Pakistani government’s truce with the TTP ended as the country was still contending with unprecedented flooding that killed 1,739 people, destroyed more than 2 million homes, and at one point submerged as much as a third of the country.

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was “saddened to learn that numerous people lost their lives and many others were injured by an explosion at a mosque in Peshawar” and condemned attacks on worshippers as contrary to the teachings of Islam.

Condemnations also came from the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad, as well as the US Embassy, adding that the “United States stands with Pakistan in condemning all forms of terrorism”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the bombing “particularly abhorrent” for targeting a place of worship, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.