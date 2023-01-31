US to increase weapons deployment to counter North Korea threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US to increase weapons deployment to counter North Korea threat

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 9:13 am
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin shakes hands with South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup after talks in Seoul (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool/AP)
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin shakes hands with South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup after talks in Seoul (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool/AP)

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said America will increase its deployment of advanced weapons such as fighter jets and bombers to the Korean Peninsula as it strengthens joint training and operational planning with South Korea in response to a growing North Korean nuclear threat.

Mr Austin made the comments in Seoul after he and South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup agreed to further expand their combined military exercises, including a resumption of live-fire demonstrations, and continue a “timely and co-ordinated” deployment of US strategic assets to the region, according to their offices.

The two men also discussed preparations for a simulated exercise between the allies in February, aimed at sharpening their response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons.

South Korea US Austin
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US’s commitment to protecting its allies with its full range of military capabilities remains ‘ironclad’ (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool/AP)

Mr Austin’s trip comes as South Korea seeks stronger assurances that the United States will swiftly and decisively use its nuclear capabilities to protect its ally in face of a North Korean nuclear attack.

South Korea’s security jitters have risen since North Korea test-fired dozens of missiles in 2022, including potentially nuclear-capable ones designed to strike targets in South Korea and the US mainland.

South Korea and the US have also been strengthening their security co-operation with Japan, which has included trilateral missile defence and anti-submarine warfare exercises in past months amid the provocative run in North Korean weapons tests.

In a joint news conference following their meeting, Mr Austin and Mr Lee said they agreed that their countries’ resumption of large-scale military drills last year, including an aerial exercise involving US strategic bombers in November, effectively demonstrated their combined capability to deter North Korean aggression.

The allies had downsized their training in recent years to create room for diplomacy with North Korea during the Trump administration and because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Korea US Austin
Lloyd Austin and Lee Jong-sup agreed that their countries’ resumption of large-scale military drills demonstrated their combined capability to deter North Korean aggression (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool/AP)

Mr Austin said: “We deployed fifth-generation aircraft, F-22s and F-35s, we deployed a carrier strike group to visit the peninsula, you can look for more of that kind of activity going forward.”

He said the US’s commitment to protecting its allies with its full range of military capabilities, including nuclear ones, remains “ironclad”.

North Korea’s ramped-up missile tests have been punctuated by threats to pre-emptively use its nuclear weapons in a broad range of scenarios in which it perceives its leadership to be under threat, including conventional clashes or non-war situations.

Tensions could further rise in coming months with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubling down on his nuclear ambitions.

During a political conference in December, he called for an “exponential increase” in nuclear warheads, mass production of battlefield tactical nuclear weapons targeting South Korea, and development of more powerful long-range missiles designed to reach the US mainland.

Experts say his nuclear push is aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of North Korea as a nuclear power and negotiating badly needed economic concessions from a position of strength.

Nuclear negotiations between the US and North Korea have been derailed since 2019 because of disagreements over a relaxation of US-led economic sanctions against the North in exchange for steps by North Korea to wind down its nuclear weapons and missiles programmes.

North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal and provocations have raised the urgency for South Korea and Japan to strengthen their defence postures in line with their alliances with the United States.

In an interview with The Associated Press this month, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said his government was discussing with the Biden administration joint military planning potentially involving US nuclear assets.

In December, Japan made a major break from its strictly self-defence-only post-Second World War principle, adopting a new national security strategy that includes the goals of acquiring pre-emptive strike capabilities and cruise missiles to counter growing threats from North Korea, China and Russia.

