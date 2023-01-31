Myanmar military increasing air attacks, say human rights groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Myanmar military increasing air attacks, say human rights groups

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 9:46 am
Two years after seizing power, Myanmar’s military continues to face stiff armed resistance on the ground, and is responding increasingly with air strikes that resistance forces have little defence against, according to a human rights monitoring group (Free Burma Rangers/AP)
Two years after seizing power, Myanmar's military continues to face stiff armed resistance on the ground, and is responding increasingly with air strikes that resistance forces have little defence against, according to a human rights monitoring group (Free Burma Rangers/AP)

Myanmar’s military is increasingly turning to air strikes with deadly results to try to crush stiff armed resistance, two years after it seized power and plunged the country into a prolonged civil war, a human rights monitoring group said on Tuesday.

The military is heavily reliant on fighter jets and helicopter gunships supplied by its allies, Russia and China, according to the non-governmental organisation Myanmar Witness and other experts.

The group’s compilation of 135 “air war incidents” from July to mid-December says the number of air strikes has been on an upward trend since September.

“As the Myanmar military struggles to exert control over areas of resistance, air strikes have become a key part of their offensive,” its report says.

The military “is putting the population of Myanmar in a precarious position, destroying homes, schools and places of worship – sites which should be safe for civilians.”

According to a January statement by the National Unity Government, an underground group that calls itself the country’s legitimate government and serves as an umbrella organisation for opponents of military rule, 460 civilians, mostly children, have lost their lives in air strikes.

Myanmar’s army has defended its actions as intended to fight what it calls terrorist activities and legitimate military targets.

Myanmar Airstrikes
The remains of a village school in Lay Wah, one of the villages in Karen state’s Mutraw district (Free Burma Rangers/AP)

The army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1 2021, and was immediately met with widespread public protests that security forces suppressed with lethal force.

The futility of non-violent protest drove opponents to armed resistance, which UN experts and others have characterised as civil war.

According to the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a watchdog group that tracks killings and arrests, 2,901 civilians have been killed by the authorities since the army takeover.

The actual death toll is likely to be much higher since the group cannot easily verify casualties in remote areas and combat zones.

The army has long contended with ethnic minority rebel groups in frontier areas fighting for greater autonomy but now finds its forces stretched thin as it also battles pre-democracy guerrillas in Myanmar’s heartland.

In many cases, ethnic rebels have teamed up with pro-democracy guerrillas in the loosely organised armed wing of the National Unity Government.

They have effectively denied the military government control of large swathes of the country, undermining its claims to legitimacy. But they lack the resources to deliver a knockout punch on the battlefield.

Myanmar Airstrikes
Debris and soot cover the floor of a middle school in Let Yet Kone village in Tabayin township in the Sagaing region of Myanmar (AP)

Although the military is demoralised and has been losing control over many parts of the country, its increasing use of air power is a major challenge for the resistance, Christina Fink, a professor of international affairs at George Washington University, said at a January 19 online seminar organised by the Stimson Centre think tank in Washington DC.

The military has an air force capability they did not have 20 years ago, she said.

“They have been able to purchase planes from both Russia and China. They’ve been able to get the training in Russia, for instance, and are now using those to great effect.”

Members of the Free Burma Rangers, a humanitarian relief organisation that offers hands-on medical assistance to ethnic minority villagers in Myanmar’s border regions, were among the rare outside witnesses who were able to see the effects of an air strike when a Myanmar jet fighter dropped two bombs on the village of Lay Wah in northern Karen state on January 12.

They observed its bombing run from a distance and rushed to the village to offer assistance.

Myanmar Airstrikes
The wounded wife of a Catholic deacon who was killed in an air strike in Lay Wah (Free Burma Rangers/AP)

“The bombs destroyed two churches and the school as well as other structures,” the Rangers said in an account circulated to their supporters.

The victims included a three-year-old girl and her mother, a Catholic deacon, another pastor, and a villager who was helping at the church.

David Eubank, a former member of US Army Special Forces and founder of the Free Burma Rangers, told The Associated Press in a text message last week that, since the 2021 takeover, Myanmar’s military “has come with a speed and a force we have never seen in our 30 years of humanitarian relief work here”.

“We witnessed the first air strikes right after the coup d’etat in Karen state in villages around us, killing and maiming civilians – many of the women and children we treated in our clinic,” he said.

Then, last year, he saw almost daily air strikes by Yak-130 and MiG-29 as well as K-8 jet fighters that bombed, strafed and rocketed villages and clinics.

“I saw first-hand 10 people who were killed in different bombing events and came up on other areas where many more were killed before we arrived,” he said.

“We also saw Hind attack helicopters in February. Almost every day shooting rockets, and machine gun into villages.”

Myanmar Airstrikes
A man holds bomb shrapnel in a crater at a church in Lay Wah (Free Burma Rangers/AP)

The opponents of military rule have virtually no access to sophisticated weapons to combat air attacks. Their supporters are urging an embargo on the sale of aviation fuel to Myanmar to stop the air attacks.

The European Union has imposed an arms embargo on Myanmar as well as a ban on equipment that can be used for internal repression or for monitoring communications.

The US bars any commercial transactions with Myanmar’s military and its major cronies and agents.

Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said in November: “These air strikes have devastated families, terrorised civilians, killed and maimed victims. But if the planes can’t fuel up, they can’t fly out and wreak havoc.

“Today we are calling on suppliers, shipping agents, vessel owners and maritime insurers to withdraw from a supply chain that is benefiting the Myanmar air force.”

