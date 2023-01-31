Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo completes loan move to Bayern Munich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is also poised to join Arsenal as Premier League clubs make their final moves in the January transfer window before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

Bayern’s unexpected swoop for Cancelo is understood to include an option for the German giants to buy the 28-year-old Portugal international for £61.5million in the summer.

Cancelo said: “FC Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it’s enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players in a team.”

News of the deal came as a surprise when it was first reported on Monday. Cancelo has been a key member of Pep Guardiola’s side that have won the Premier League in the past two seasons.

Yet Cancelo has found game time limited since returning from the World Cup and there have been reports he had become a disruptive influence in the dressing room.

Premier League leaders Arsenal, meanwhile, are closing in on a deal for Jorginho after having a £12m bid accepted by their London rivals.

The Italy midfielder is now set to undergo a medical and sign a one-and-a-half-year deal.

The Gunners are keen to bolster their midfield and have turned attention to the 31-year-old having been rebuffed by Brighton in their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo.

Jorginho, left, will strengthen Arsenal’s midfield (John Walton/PA)

Big-spending Chelsea, for their part, are willing to let the player go as they pursue their own interest in Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez.

Jorginho would have been out of contract at the end of the season and the deal allows them to recoup a fee.

Chelsea could make Fernandez the most expensive player in British history having made a reported £120m approach for the Argentinian World Cup winner.

The fee would eclipse the £100m Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in August 2021.

Chelsea, who have already spent more than £450m since the end of last season, have also been linked with a late bid for Caicedo and it remains to be seen if Arsenal’s interest in him is over.

Enzo Fernandez, pictured, could replace Jorginho at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Elsewhere, Tottenham right-back Matt Doherty is set to join Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season.

The deal does not include an option or obligation to buy the 31-year-old Republic of Ireland full-back, who has not been a regular for Antonio Conte’s team this term.

Newcastle have followed up their signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton by securing Scotland Under-21 full-back Harrison Ashby from West Ham for a reported £3m.

Ashby, 21, has been signed with an eye on the future and manager Eddie Howe told nufc.co.uk: “Harrison is a very talented young player with a lot of potential so we are delighted to sign him and are looking forward to working with him in this exciting new chapter of his career.”

Ashby, who has made seven senior appearances for the Hammers, added: “I can’t get the smile off my face and it’s a proud day for me and my family.”

🗣️ "He's one of the best right backs in the league, if not in Europe. Coming in to learn from him is going to be a big thing for me."@harrisonashbyy 🤝 @trippier2 pic.twitter.com/4mUDcqgCW6 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2023

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey meanwhile is expected to leave the Magpies to join Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth have agreed a fee with Dynamo Kiev for defender Ilya Zabarnyi and the 20-year-old is now due to undergo a medical.

Crystal Palace are hoping to tie up a loan deal for Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Leeds have also signed a player for the future in 18-year-old centre-back Diogo Monteiro from Swiss Super League side Servette FC.

Championship side Norwich have signed 19-year-old Arsenal winger Marquinhos on loan until the end of the season.