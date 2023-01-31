Joao Cancelo excited by Bayern Munich move from Manchester City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joao Cancelo has spoken of his “enormous motivation” to play for Bayern Munich after completing his surprise deadline-day loan move from Manchester City.

The Portugal full-back joined the German giants for the remainder of the season on Tuesday with a view to a permanent switch in the summer.

Cancelo had been keen on the move after finding game time limited at the Etihad Stadium since returning from the World Cup in December.

The 28-year-old told Bayern’s website: “FC Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it’s an enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players.

“I know that this club, this team, lives for titles and wins titles every year. I’m also driven by the hunger for success. I‘ll give my best for FC Bayern.”

Bayern have confirmed the loan deal includes an option to buy in the summer, which the PA news agency understands is for a fee of £61.5million.

The deal came as a shock when it was first reported on Monday, with Cancelo having been a key part of City’s squad during the past two Premier League title-winning campaigns.

Cancelo (left) has won the Premier League twice with City (Peter Powell/PA)

Yet the club did not stand in the way of the player’s desire to pursue Bayern’s interest.

Cancelo had started just three games since top-level domestic football resumed in December and there had been reports he had become a disruptive influence in the dressing room.

Manager Pep Guardiola also feels he has adequate cover with teenager Rico Lewis having excelled this season and three of the squad’s five senior centre-backs being capable of playing full-back.

City announced the move with a short statement.

“Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season,” it read.

“The 28-year-old joined City from Juventus in 2019, following spells in Spain and his native Portugal.

“The Portuguese has now moved to Germany to join the Bundesliga outfit for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.”

Intriguingly, Bundesliga leaders Bayern are potential opponents for City in the latter stages of this season’s Champions League.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told the club’s website: “We’re very happy that Joao Cancelo will now play for FC Bayern.

“We’ve signed him on loan now and have the possibility of signing him permanently in the summer.

“Joao is a player we’ve been thinking about for a while now because we very much appreciate his qualities. He’s the optimal fit in our system with his attacking style of play and dynamism.”

Cancelo also sent a message to City fans, writing on Instagram: “Once a Cityzen, always a Cityzen. Thank you.”