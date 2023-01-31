1.27 million people joined protests over French pension reforms, say officials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
1.27 million people joined protests over French pension reforms, say officials

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 7:46 pm
Protesters walk through flares smoke at the end of the demonstration against plans to push back France’s retirement age in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)
Protesters walk through flares smoke at the end of the demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)

An estimated 1.27 million people took to the streets of French cities, towns and villages on Tuesday, according to the Interior Ministry, in new massive protests against the government’s key pension reform plans.

The turnout exceeded participation in a previous round of strikes and protests against the proposed retirement age increase, in a significant victory for labour unions.

The eight unions organising the protests promptly announced that they would organise new demonstrations on February 7 and February 11.

“In the face of massive rejection, the government must withdraw its reform,” said Patricia Drevon, of the Workers’ Force union.

Demonstrators arrive near the Invalides monument during a demonstration against plans to push back France’s retirement age in Paris
Demonstrators arrive near the Invalides monument during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age in Paris (Lewis Joly/AP)

She stood beside colleagues from the other unions in a rare show of solidarity.

The powerful CGT union claimed that 2.8 million protesters marched on Tuesday.

The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron and his opponents.

The government says it is determined to push through Mr Macron’s election pledge to reform France’s pension system.

And strong popular resentment will strengthen efforts by labour unions and left-wing legislators to block the Bill, which would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

In the capital Paris, police said 87,000 people took to the streets – up from 80,000 in the first big pension protest on January 19, when authorities said one million people demonstrated nationwide.

Union estimates had doubled that figure.

The overall peaceful Paris march was marred by scattered clashes between a small group of black-clad radicals and riot police, who fired tear gas at Les Invalides, site of Napoleon’s tomb towards the end of the march that stretched across the city.

Riot police officers take position near the Invalides monument after a demonstration against plans to push back France’s retirement age in Paris
Riot police officers take position near the Invalides monument after a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Police reported 30 arrests.

Some 11,000 police were on duty for an estimated 250 protests nationwide.

“Today, the government is in a corner. It has only to withdraw its reform,” Erik Meyer, of the Sud Rail union – one of eight which organised the march – said on BFM TV.

Veteran left-wing leader Jean-Luc Melenchon celebrated “a historic day” of protests and predicted defeat for Mr Macron.

“It’s not often that we see such a mass mobilisation,” he said, speaking in the southern city of Marseille.

“It’s a form of citizens’ insurrection.”

On the other hand, Mr Macron on Monday defended the reform as “essential”.

His prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, insisted this past weekend that raising the retirement age to 64 is “no longer negotiable”.

Protesters end the demonstration against plans to push back France’s retirement age, at the Invalides monument in Paris
Protesters end the demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, at the Invalides monument in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)

The protests were not limited to France’s big cities.

On Ouessant, a tiny western isle of some 800 people off the tip of Brittany, about 100 demonstrators gathered outside the office of mayor Denis Palluel and marched, he said.

Mr Palluel told The Associated Press that the prospect of having to work longer alarmed mariners on the island with arduous ocean-going jobs.

“Retiring at a reasonable age is important, because life expectancy isn’t very long,” he said.

In addition to the protests, strikes disrupted services across France on Tuesday.

Rail operator SNCF said most train services were knocked out in the Paris region, in all other regions and on France’s flagship high-speed network linking cities and major towns.

The Paris Metro was also hard hit by station closures and cancellations.

Power workers also demonstrated their support for the strikes by temporarily reducing electricity supplies, without causing blackouts, power producer EDF said.

Protesters hold a banner demanding to stop plans to push back France’s retirement age, during a demonstration in Paris
Protesters hold a banner demanding to stop plans to push back France's retirement age during a demonstration in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Jamila Sariac, 60, a civil servant, said the pension system should be left alone.

“Social protection is a milestone of our society, a milestone that the government wants to break,” she said, adding that strikes would more effectively pressure the government than demonstrations.

“We owe it to our elders who contributed to the wealth of France.”

Construction worker Said Belaiba was among travellers whose morning train from Paris to the city of Lyon was cancelled, forcing him to wait.

Still, the 62-year-old said he opposed the planned reform.

“My job is physically exhausting,” he said. “You can’t keep on over 64.”

Strikes also hit schools, with the Education Ministry reporting that around one quarter of teachers stayed off the job – fewer than in the first round of protests.

French media also reported walkouts in oil refineries.

Radio station France Inter played music instead of its usual morning talk shows and apologised to its listeners because employees were striking.

