Big farewell to the jumbo jet as final 747 takes to the skies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Big farewell to the jumbo jet as final 747 takes to the skies

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 9:29 pm
The final Boeing 747 lands at Paine Field following a test flight (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times/AP)
The final Boeing 747 lands at Paine Field following a test flight (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times/AP)

Boeing bid farewell to an aviation legend when it delivered its last 747 jumbo jet.

Since its first flight in 1969, the giant yet graceful 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, a transport for NASA’s space shuttles, and the Air Force One presidential aircraft.

It revolutionised travel, connecting international cities that had never before had direct routes and helping democratise passenger flight.

But over the past 15 years, Boeing and its European rival Airbus have introduced more profitable and fuel efficient wide-body planes, with only two engines to maintain instead of the 747′s four.

The final plane is the 1,574th built by Boeing in the Puget Sound region of Washington state.

“If you love this business, you’ve been dreading this moment,” said longtime aviation analyst Richard Aboulafia.

“Nobody wants a four-engine airliner anymore, but that doesn’t erase the tremendous contribution the aircraft made to the development of the industry or its remarkable legacy.”

Military personnel watch as Air Force One, with President Donald Trump aboard, prepares to depart at Andrews Air Force Base (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Boeing set out to build the 747 after losing a contract for a huge military transport, the C-5A.

The idea was to take advantage of the new engines developed for the transport – high-bypass turbofan engines, which burned less fuel by passing air around the engine core, enabling a longer flight range – and to use them for a newly imagined civilian aircraft.

It took more than 50,000 Boeing workers less than 16 months to churn out the first 747 – a Herculean effort that earned them the nickname, “The Incredibles”.

The jumbo jet’s production required the construction of a massive factory in Everett, north of Seattle – the world’s largest building by volume.

Among those in attendance on Tuesday was Desi Evans, 92, who joined Boeing at its factory in Renton, south of Seattle, in 1957 and went on to spend 38 years at the company before retiring.

One day in 1967, his boss told him he’d be joining the 747 program in Everett – the next morning.

“They told me, ‘wear rubber boots, a hard hat and dress warm, because it’s a sea of mud.’” Mr Evans recalled. “And it was – they were getting ready for the erection of the factory.”

He was assigned as a supervisor to help discover how the interior of the passenger cabin would be installed and later oversaw crews that worked on sealing and painting the planes.

The crew of a Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet pose in front of the nose of the plane at  Heathrow Airport in, 1970  (AP)

“When that very first 747 rolled out, it was an incredible time,” he said as he stood before the last plane, parked outside the factory.

“You felt elated – like you’re making history. You’re part of something big, and it’s still big, even if this is the last one.”

The plane’s fuselage was 225 feet (68.5 metres) long and the tail stood as tall as a six-story building.

The plane’s design included a second deck extending from the cockpit back over the first third of the plane, giving it a distinctive hump and inspiring a nickname, the Whale. More romantically, the 747 became known as the Queen of the Skies.

Some airlines turned the second deck into a first-class cocktail lounge, while even the lower deck sometimes featured lounges or even a piano bar.

One decommissioned 747, originally built for Singapore Airlines in 1976, has been converted into a 33-room hotel near the airport in Stockholm.

“It was the first big carrier, the first widebody, so it set a new standard for airlines to figure out what to do with it, and how to fill it,” said Guillaume de Syon, a history professor at Pennsylvania’s Albright College who specializes in aviation and mobility.

A Boeing 747 takes off from Seattle in January 1970 (AP)

“It became the essence of mass air travel: You couldn’t fill it with people paying full price, so you need to lower prices to get people onboard. It contributed to what happened in the late 1970s with the deregulation of air travel.”

The first 747 entered service in 1970 on Pan Am’s New York-London route, and its timing was terrible, Mr Aboulafia said.

It debuted shortly before the oil crisis of 1973, amid a recession that saw Boeing’s employment fall from 100,800 employees in 1967 to a low of 38,690 in April 1971.

An updated model — the 747-400 series — arrived in the late 1980s and had much better timing, coinciding with the Asian economic boom of the early 1990s, Mr Aboulafia said. He recalled taking a Cathay Pacific 747 from Los Angeles to Hong Kong as a twentysomething backpacker in 1991.

“Even people like me could go see Asia,” Mr Aboulafia said. “Before, you had to stop for fuel in Alaska or Hawaii and it cost a lot more. This was a straight shot — and reasonably priced.”

Delta was the last US airline to use the 747 for passenger flights, which ended in 2017, although some other international carriers continue to fly it, including the German airline Lufthansa.

Atlas Air ordered four 747-8 freighters early last year, with the final one leaving the factory Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Anthony Stewart during a 0-0 draw with Ross County for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart LOANED to MK Dons for rest of 2022/23 season
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland celebrates with Robert Lewandowski after a World Cup match against Argentina. Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job
4
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
5
An artist's impression of the new Inverurie Farmfoods supermarket. Image: Farmfoods
New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED ‘to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis’
6
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
7
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…
10
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…

More from Press and Journal

Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle shakes Billy Mckay's hand at full-time. Images: SNS Group
Queen's Park could face Scottish Cup exit after 'fielding an ineligible player' in Inverness
Inverness boss Billy Dodds. Images: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will eye loan moves after Scottish Cup loss to…
Scenes from the Junior Up-Helly-Aa 2023 festival. Here is one of the girls who took part for the first time ever. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Our best images from the fiery climax to Up Helly Aa in Shetland
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals Ross County missed out on three further deadline day deals
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS
Vicente Besuijen leaves Aberdeen for Excelsior Rotterdam loan - with option for permanent move…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to be drawn on whether he'll enter race…
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Cammy Harper goes for goal for Inverness. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen's Park after two late…
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting against Hibernian with Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County up to ninth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers exit Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat to Ayr United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented