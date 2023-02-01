Thai police apologise after Taiwanese actress’s extortion claims

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thailand’s police commissioner has apologised after seven officers were placed under investigation for allegedly extorting money from a Taiwanese actress who was visiting Bangkok on a holiday.

Charlene An posted on social media that she was travelling in a taxi with friends after a night out in the Thai capital when they were stopped and searched at a checkpoint in the early hours of January 5.

She said she was threatened with a criminal charge for having an e-cigarette and later paid 27,000 baht (£665) before they were able to leave.

Two captains, two senior sergeant majors and three sergeants who were at the checkpoint were transferred to inactive positions while the investigation is ongoing, police said.

General Damrongsak Kittiprapas told reporters at police headquarters: “There are still many good police. We must encourage the good ones and deal with the bad ones.

“I would like to stress that our city has lots of visitors coming. Immigration police, tourist police and local police must take the best care of tourists.

“And for the incident that has happened, if there is wrongdoing, as the head of the organisation, I apologise to the victims affected by what happened,” he said.

Anyone found guilty will be punished, the police chief added.

Thai police had earlier denied the accusation and suggested Ms An was intoxicated and had not been able to produce travel documents, possibly because of a language barrier.

Police were unable to produce videos from body cameras from the night, according to local media.