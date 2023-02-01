Monarch butterfly numbers rebound in California

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Monarch butterfly numbers rebound in California

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 11:00 am
Butterflies land on branches at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, California (AP)
Butterflies land on branches at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, California (AP)

The population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row after a precipitous drop in 2020 – but the population of orange-and-black insects is still well below what it used to be, researchers said.

Volunteers who visited sites in California and Arizona around Thanksgiving at the end of November tallied more than 330,000 butterflies, the highest number of these insects counted in the last six years.

This was a promising rebound after the annual winter count in 2020 recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies. In 2021, the number recorded was 247,000.

“I think we can all celebrate and this is really exciting,” said Emma Pelton, a conservation biologist at the Xerces Society, a non-profit environmental organisation that focuses on the conservation of invertebrates.

“We were all so relieved last year when we had about 250,000 butterflies, and to see that number tick up even modestly this year it’s really a good sign that we’ve got a second chance.”

Ms Pelton said it is not clear why the population has rebounded but one explanation could be that eastern monarch butterflies, which tend to spend the winter in Mexico, could be mixing with their western counterparts.

Monarch Butterflies California
A butterfly sits on a leaf at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, California (AP)

“Some of that kind of leakage could be occurring and I don’t think we fully understand the system enough to say what it is,” she said.

“But I think one thing it’s not is that all is well or that we all made human actions that magically made it all better.”

The population is still far below what it was in the 1980s, when monarchs numbered in the millions.

Scientists say the butterflies are at critically low levels in western states because of destruction to their milkweed habitat along their migratory route as housing expands into their territory and use of pesticides and herbicides increases.

Along with farming, climate change is one of the main drivers of the monarch’s threatened extinction, disrupting an annual 3,000-mile migration synched to springtime and the blossoming of wildflowers.

Western monarch butterflies head south from the Pacific Northwest to California each winter, returning to the same places and even the same trees, where they cluster to keep warm. The monarchs breed multiple generations along the way for thousands of miles before reaching California where they generally arrive at the beginning of November.

Once warmer weather arrives in March, they spread east of California.

On the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains, another monarch population travels from southern Canada and the north-eastern United States across thousands of miles to spend the winter in central Mexico.

Scientists estimate the monarch population in the eastern US has fallen about 80% since the mid-1990s, but the drop-off in the western US has been even steeper.

Mexico Monarch Butterflies
A Monarch butterfly sits on a stream at Piedra Herrada sanctuary in the mountains near Valle de Bravo, Mexico (AP)

Adult monarch butterflies live for a few weeks, whereas monarchs that spend the winter clustered in trees and emerge in late summer and early fall can live up to nine months. When temperatures warm up, they fly back to their breeding grounds where their reproduction cycle starts anew.

The western monarch count is conducted by trained volunteers over several weeks around the Thanksgiving holiday. It dates back to 1997 and has observed a loss of more than 95% of a population that according to earlier studies once numbered in the low millions.

This year the insects’ wintering habitat along California’s central coast was also battered by heavy rains and volunteers reported more monarchs blown from their clusters and vulnerable to the cold, wet conditions and predation, the Xerces Society said.

The group normally also conducts a second count after the New Year. This year’s results will be announced in February and shed light on how much winter storms affected the butterflies, said Isis Howard, an endangered species conservation biologist with the Xerces Society.

Ms Howard said the follow-up New Year’s counts usually show a 30% to 50% decline in butterflies from the Thanksgiving count.

“Because the storms were so intense and so back-to-back this year, it seems reasonable to assume that there might be increased mortality this winter, leading to a smaller population that’ll kick off the breeding season this next spring and summer,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Is Ross McCrorie going to be the next Aberdeen captain? Image: SNS
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Three teenagers gained access to the primary school during morning break.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke and hiding their bodies at 21 Troon Avenue.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

21 December 2019. Forres Mechanics FC, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highloand League Match between Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos. PICTURE CONTENT:- 10 Inverurie Jonathan Smith after scoring 0-2
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return
Moray Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn says by formally noting a nature emergency in Moray, the council will be able to better address biodiversity issues and reduce emissions. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray Green councillor: Declare a 'nature emergency' to protect region's wildlife
Exploring the internet together can be a good way for parents to find out how their children use it (Image: Jacob Lund/Shutterstock)
Carla Malseed: Make every day a Safer Internet Day by keeping communication open with…
Quinn Murray. Image: DC Thomson
Teen caused car crash just four months after passing driving test
Orkney public toilets
Vandalism of Orkney's public toilets costing the council thousands
A call is being made to overturn a decision not to fund £18m worth of redevelopment projects in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Call to overturn decision on failed £18m funding bid to rejuvenate Elgin
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning the Dubai Desert Classic. Image: Shutterstock.
Stephen Gallacher: Monday finish made for thrilling Dubai Desert Classic duel
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Killer Aberdeen University graduate Andrew Innes told cops he couldn't look after 'screaming' child
Highland Council and NHS Highland are working with the Scottish Government to face off a 'significant risk' for Highland care homes. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Nairn battery storage plan sparks community council objection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented