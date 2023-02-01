Retiring quarterback Tom Brady’s glittering career in focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Retiring quarterback Tom Brady’s glittering career in focus

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 3:03 pm
Tom Brady has retired after an illustrious career (Simon Cooper/PA)
Tom Brady has retired after an illustrious career (Simon Cooper/PA)

Quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement “for good”, finally calling time on a historic NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In February last year, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, had said he was finished playing – only to reverse that decision 40 days later.

Brady leaves with record totals of 89,214 yards and 649 touchdowns in the regular season and 13,400 yards and 88 touchdowns in the play-offs to go with seven Super Bowl titles, three league MVP awards and five Super Bowl MVPs.

He was named to 15 Pro Bowls, three first- and three second-team All-Pro selections, the league’s 100th anniversary all-time team and the all-decade teams for both the 2000s and 2010s.

Here, the PA news agency looks back over his remarkable career record.

New England Patriots

Tom Brady in action at Wembley for the New England Patriots
Tom Brady directed the Patriots offence for the best part of 20 years (Andrew Matthews/PA)

After he was the 199th player chosen in the 2000 NFL draft, Brady and Bill Belichick established themselves as the NFL’s greatest quarterback-coach combination and built a dynasty unrivalled in recent decades.

He led the team to six Super Bowl wins – an NFL record shared with the Pittsburgh Steelers – and was named MVP in four of them to pass the record of his boyhood idol Joe Montana.

In the 19 years between him taking the starting position in 2001 and leaving the team, the Patriots won the AFC East 17 times. As some American pundits have noted, that 89.5 per cent rate means they won their division more reliably than basketball great Michael Jordan successfully made free throws (83.5 per cent) – and one of their two misses came in 2008, when injury meant Brady started only one game.

He finished his Pats career with 74,571 regular-season passing yards and 541 touchdowns, with another 72 post-season passing scores. Tight end Rob Gronkowski was by far his most prolific target with 90 touchdowns across the regular season and play-offs, later adding 15 more in Tampa Bay. Julian Edelman had 41, Randy Moss 40 and Wes Welker 38.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After leaving Massachusetts, Brady headed south to Florida where he led the Bucs to only their second Super Bowl and first in 18 years.

It made him only the second player to win Super Bowls as a starting QB with two different teams, joining his long-time rival Peyton Manning, and meant he alone has won more titles than any NFL franchise, let alone any other player – though former Cleveland Browns quarterback Otto Graham won seven national titles before the Super Bowl era.

It also gave Brady more rings after turning 37 than before, four to three, as he became the oldest player ever to play in the big game.

Though the Bucs were unable to repeat in his final two seasons, Brady led the league for completions in 2021 (485) and 2022 (490) as he continued to defy his advancing age until the end.

In week three of the 2022 season, he passed the milestone of 85,000 career passing yards and then went on to reach a total of 100,000 in the match against the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady also also eclipsed Peyton Manning for the most all-time game-winning drives and broke his own NFL record for completions in a season, but the Buccaneers eventually lost out in the wild-card play-off round to the Dallas Cowboys.

In total, Brady threw touchdown passes to 98 different receivers in his career, adding the name of Kyle Rudolph in his final regular-season game. Mike Evans, with 36 touchdowns in three seasons including the play-offs, ranks highest among players who did not play with Brady in New England.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Is Ross McCrorie going to be the next Aberdeen captain? Image: SNS
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Three teenagers gained access to the primary school during morning break.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke and hiding their bodies at 21 Troon Avenue.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

21 December 2019. Forres Mechanics FC, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highloand League Match between Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos. PICTURE CONTENT:- 10 Inverurie Jonathan Smith after scoring 0-2
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return
Moray Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn says by formally noting a nature emergency in Moray, the council will be able to better address biodiversity issues and reduce emissions. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray Green councillor: Declare a 'nature emergency' to protect region's wildlife
Exploring the internet together can be a good way for parents to find out how their children use it (Image: Jacob Lund/Shutterstock)
Carla Malseed: Make every day a Safer Internet Day by keeping communication open with…
Quinn Murray. Image: DC Thomson
Teen caused car crash just four months after passing driving test
Orkney public toilets
Vandalism of Orkney's public toilets costing the council thousands
A call is being made to overturn a decision not to fund £18m worth of redevelopment projects in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Call to overturn decision on failed £18m funding bid to rejuvenate Elgin
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning the Dubai Desert Classic. Image: Shutterstock.
Stephen Gallacher: Monday finish made for thrilling Dubai Desert Classic duel
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Killer Aberdeen University graduate Andrew Innes told cops he couldn't look after 'screaming' child
Highland Council and NHS Highland are working with the Scottish Government to face off a 'significant risk' for Highland care homes. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Nairn battery storage plan sparks community council objection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented