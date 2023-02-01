Erdogan: Sweden will not join Nato if Koran-burning is allowed to continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erdogan: Sweden will not join Nato if Koran-burning is allowed to continue

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 3:31 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 6:35 pm
Women chant slogans during a protest outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul, Turkey (Khalil Hamra/AP)
Women chant slogans during a protest outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul, Turkey (Khalil Hamra/AP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed that Turkey will not allow Sweden to join the Nato military alliance as long as the Scandinavian country permits protests desecrating Islam’s holy book to take place.

Turkey, which has been holding off approving Sweden and Finland’s membership in the Western military alliance, has been infuriated by a series of demonstrations in Stockholm by activists who have burned the Koran outside the Turkish Embassy and hanged an effigy of Erdogan.

It has indefinitely postponed a key meeting in Brussels that would have discussed the two Nordic countries’ entry into Nato.

“Sweden, don’t even bother! As long as you allow my holy book, the Koran, to be burned and torn, and you do so together with your security forces, we will not say ‘yes’ to your entry into Nato,” Mr Erdogan said in a speech to his ruling party’s legislators.

Swedish government officials have distanced themselves from the protests, including by a far-right anti-Islam activist who burned copies of the Koran in Stockholm and Copenhagen, Denmark, while also stressing the demonstrations are protected by freedom of speech.

On Tuesday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson denounced the activists who carried out the demonstrations as “useful idiots” for foreign powers who want to inflict harm on the Scandinavian country as it seeks to join Nato.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suggested his country might approve Finland’s application for Nato membership before taking any action on Sweden’s (Armin Durgut/AP)

“We have seen how foreign actors, even state actors, have used these manifestations to inflame the situation in a way that is directly harmful to Swedish security,” Mr Kristersson told reporters in Stockholm, without naming any countries.

Sweden and neighbouring Finland abandoned decades of nonalignment and applied to join Nato in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. All Nato members except Turkey and Hungary have ratified their accession, but unanimity is required.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara has fewer problems with Finland becoming a Nato member than with its neighbour Sweden.

He stressed, however, that it was up to the military alliance to decide whether to accept one country only or both Nordic nations together – something that both countries are committed to.

Should Nato decide to deal with the membership processes of the Nordic neighbours separately, “(Turkey) will then of course reconsider (ratifying) Finland’s membership separately and more favourably, I can say,” Mr Cavusoglu said during a joint news conference with his Estonian colleague in Tallinn.

A woman holds a photograph of far-right activist Rasmus Paludan during a small protest outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul, Turkey (Francisco Seco/AP)

Mr Erdogan also repeated that Turkey’s view on Finland’s membership was “positive”.

“But it is not positive about Sweden, that should be known,” Mr Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told Swedish news agency TT that his country was complying with an agreement reached by Turkey, Sweden and Finland last year, but said that “religion is not part of the agreement”.

“Having said that, I fully understand that people take offense to the burning of holy writings and perceive it as deeply hurtful,” he said.

“What is needed now is for the situation to cool down on all sides,” Mr Billstrom said, adding that talks with Turkey on the implementation of the agreement were continuing. With the joint memorandum signed last year, Sweden and Finland agreed to address Turkey’s security concerns.

The minister also tied Mr Erdogan’s comments to an upcoming general election in Turkey.

Mr Erdogan, who faces a tough presidential election in May amid an economic downturn and high inflation, is expected use his strong-arming of Sweden to rally nationalist support.

“Right now there is an election campaign going on in Turkey and in election campaigns many things are said,” Mr Billstrom said.

