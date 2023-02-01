Mourners celebrate Tyre Nichols’ life and voice outrage at police brutality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mourners celebrate Tyre Nichols’ life and voice outrage at police brutality

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 9:01 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 10:17 pm
RowVaughn Wells stops in front of the coffin of her son Tyre Nichols (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
RowVaughn Wells stops in front of the coffin of her son Tyre Nichols (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

Tyre Nichols’ family and friends have gathered for a funeral that blended a celebration of his life with outrage over the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police.

The Reverend Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris both delivered impassioned speeches calling on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a broad package of reforms that includes a national registry for police officers disciplined for misconduct, a ban on no-knock warrants and other measures.

Ms Harris said the beating of Mr Nichols by police officers was a violent act that went against the stated mission of police to ensure public safety.

“It was not in the interest of keeping the public safe, because one must ask, was not it in the interest of keeping the public safe that Tyre Nichols would be with us today?

Tyre Nichols Funeral
Vice President Kamala Harris attended the funeral service (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

“Was he not also entitled to the right to be safe? So when we talk about public safety, let us understand what it means in its truest form. Tyre Nichols should have been safe,” she said.

Mr Sharpton began his eulogy by recognising family members of others who have been killed by police who attended the funeral, including George Floyd, Botham Jean, Eric Garner and Breonna Taylor.

He said the officers who beat Mr Nichols might have acted differently if there was real accountability for their actions. He also said he believes that if Mr Nichols had been white, “you wouldn’t have beat him like that”.

“We understand that there are concerns about public safety. We understand that there are needs that deal with crime,” Mr Sharpton said.

“But you don’t fight crime by becoming criminals yourself. You don’t stand up to thugs in the street by becoming thugs yourself. You don’t fight gangs by becoming five armed men against an unarmed man. That ain’t the police. That’s punks.”

Tyre Nichols Funeral
Al Sharpton delivers the eulogy for Mr Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

His remarks drew rousing applause from the crowd.

“If that man had been white, you wouldn’t have beat him like that,” Mr Sharpton said.

The Reverend Lawrence Turner called Mr Nichols “a good person, a beautiful soul, a son, a father, a brother, a friend, a human being” who was gone too soon and “denied his rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, denied the dignity of his humanity, denied the right to see the sun set another day, to embrace his mother, hang out with his friends, hold his child, and the right to grow old”.

“As we celebrate Tyre’s life and comfort this family, we serve notice to this nation that the rerun of this episode that makes Black lives hashtags has been cancelled and will not be renewed for another season,” Mr Turner said. “We have come and we shall overcome.”

Tiffany Rachal, the mother of Jalen Randle, who was fatally shot by a Houston police officer in 2022, sang a rendition of the classic gospel standard Total Praise to rousing applause from the congregation and Mr Nichols’ family.

Tyre Nichols Funeral
Tiffany Rachal performs during the funeral service (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

“All of the mothers all over the world need to come together, need to come together to stop all of this,” Ms Rachal said.

Mr Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, fought back tears as she spoke of her son.

“The only thing that’s keeping me going is that I truly believe that my son was sent here on assignment from God. And I guess now his assignment is done. He’s gone home,” she said.

She also urged Congress to pass the law named after George Floyd.

“We need to take some action because there should be no other child that should suffer the way my son — and all the other parents here have lost their children — we need to get that Bill passed,” Ms Wells said. “Because if we don’t, that blood — the next child that dies, that blood is going to be on their hands.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Mr Nichols’ family, referred to the graphic video showing the officers punching, kicking and beating Mr Nichols, even after he lay helpless on the ground.

“Why couldn’t they see the humanity in Tyre?” he asked.

A montage of photos of Mr Nichols and images from protests that followed the news of his death were shown on large screens.

In the three weeks since Mr Nichols’ death, five police officers were fired and charged with murder. Their specialised unit was disbanded. Two more officers have been suspended. Two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical workers and a lieutenant were also fired and more disciplinary action could be coming.

But Wednesday was about Mr Nichols, a 29-year-old skateboarder and amateur photographer who worked making boxes at FedEx, made friends during morning visits to Starbucks and always greeted his mother and stepfather when he returned home with a sunny, “Hello, parents!”.

Mr Nichols was the baby of their family, born 12 years after his closest siblings. He had a four-year-old son and worked hard to better himself as a father, his family said.

Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols had a passion for skateboarding (Courtesy of Ryan Wilson/AP)

Nichols grew up in Sacramento, California, and loved the San Francisco 49ers. He came to Memphis just before the coronavirus pandemic and got stuck. But he was fine with it because he was with his mother and they were incredibly close, she said. He even had her name tattooed on his arm.

Friends at a memorial service last week described him as joyful and kind, quick with a smile, often silly.

“This man walked into a room, and everyone loved him,” said Angelina Paxton, a friend who travelled to Memphis from California for the memorial service.

The beating of Mr Nichols, who was Bback, happened after police stopped him for an alleged traffic violation on January 7. Video released after pressure from Mr Nichols’ family shows officers holding him down and repeatedly punching him, kicking him and striking with him batons as he screamed for his mother.

Mr Nichols’ death was the latest in a string of early accounts by police about their use of force that were later shown to have minimised or omitted mention of violent encounters.

