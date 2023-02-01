Enzo Fernandez praises Chelsea for determination to bring him to the club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Enzo Fernandez praises Chelsea for determination to bring him to the club

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 9:37 pm
Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez wonder the Silver Ball at the 2022 World Cup. (Nick Potts/PA)
Argentina's Enzo Fernandez wonder the Silver Ball at the 2022 World Cup. (Nick Potts/PA)

New Chelsea signing Enzo Fernandez has praised the club’s hierarchy for breaking the world transfer record to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues confirmed on Tuesday morning that World Cup-winner Fernandez had completed his British record £106.8million transfer from Benfica after negotiations went to the final hours of a dramatic transfer deadline day.

Benfica were first to announce the signing overnight and Chelsea hailed Fernandez’s capture on Wednesday morning.

“I am grateful to Chelsea and its ownership for doing everything they could to make me a part of this project,” the 22-year-old told the club’s official website.

“I’m happy and excited to join the Pride of London, to play in the best league in the world and to compete for the biggest trophies.

“I can’t wait to play in front of our fans and help my team-mates on and off the pitch.”

The PA news agency understands that Fernandez underwent a medical in Lisbon on Tuesday evening as the clubs worked towards an agreement, with divisions relating to the instalments in which the fee will be paid taking the deal down to the wire.

Fernandez becomes the eighth signing of a frantic window for the Blues, with a total January spend by owner Todd Boehly of around £318m.

“In Enzo we are signing a World Cup-winner and one of the brightest talents in global football,” said Boehly.

“We are excited to add him to Graham’s (Potter) squad and we are sure he will form an important part of our team going forward.

“Enzo has demonstrated his ability at the very highest levels so we’re looking forward to seeing what he will do in Chelsea blue!”

Fernandez, who won the Silver Ball for best young player during Argentina’s triumphant World Cup in Qatar last year, has signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract, in keeping with the club’s policy this season of signing players on lengthy terms in order to spread their outgoings and remain within UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

It takes the Blues’ spending since Boehly bought the club last May to more than £550m, though PA understands that UEFA is set to close the loophole that has allowed for such a large outlay by limiting the length that such deals can be spread over to five years.

Fernandez helped Argentina to win the World Cup in Qatar.
Fernandez helped Argentina to win the World Cup in Qatar. (Mike Egerton/PA)

It has been a meteoric rise to prominence for Fernandez, who joined Benfica from from River Plate in Argentina only seven months ago for £8.8m, but his stock soared after a successful start to the season in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, leading him to command a British transfer record fee after just 29 games for the Lisbon side.

He shot to global attention as his country became world champions for the third time in December, beginning the tournament as a substitute but breaking into the team after scoring against Mexico and starting every subsequent match, including the final against France in Lusail. He had made his senior international debut for Lionel Scaloni’s team as recently as last September.

Having negotiated unsuccessfully with Benfica earlier in January, Chelsea were reportedly persuaded to return with a new bid after it emerged UEFA plans to introduce maximum contract terms starting with the next transfer window.

At present, the fee can be recorded in the club’s annual spending figures as being spread over the length of the player’s contract, freeing the club up to negotiate higher fees. Five-year maximum terms will mean transfer fees must be spread over a shorter period, limiting the total that can be spent.

Enzo Fernandez
Enzo Fernandez starred in Argentina's World Cup final win against France (Martin Rickett/PA)

The club have taken full advantage of the loophole during Boehly’s tenure, with January’s outlay adding to the more than £250m spent last summer.

Defender Benoit Badiashile signed from Monaco for a reported £35m, England Under-21 international Noni Madueke joined from PSV Eindhoven for £29m whilst Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk was snatched from under the noses of Premier League leaders Arsenal for £88m.

Portugal international Joao Felix signed on loan from Atletico Madrid, and French right-back Malo Gusto joined from Lyon before being loaned back to the Ligue 1 side for the rest of the season. David Fofana from Molde and Andrey Santos from Vasco de Gama complete an outrageously ambitious window for Boehly and the club.

