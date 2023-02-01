Manchester United set up Carabao Cup final against Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester United set up Carabao Cup final against Newcastle

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 10:03 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 10:19 pm
Manchester United are heading to Wembley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United are heading to Wembley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United will face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final after Erik ten Hag’s side comfortably beat Nottingham Forest to book their place at Wembley.

Last week’s 3-0 victory in the semi-final first leg at the City Ground all-but assured the Red Devils a spot in the February 26 showpiece and the chance to end the club’s worst trophy drought in 40 years.

United dominated Wednesday’s second leg and substitute Anthony Martial eventually broke the deadlock before Fred wrapped up a 2-0 win, seeing them triumph 5-0 on aggregate.

The reward was a trip to the capital to take on Newcastle as summer appointment Ten Hag looks to lead the Red Devils to their first silverware since lifting the Europa League in 2017.

Progress to the Carabao Cup final had never been in doubt after the first fixture but it was not until the 73rd minute that United made their dominance count as Martial marked his return to fitness with a goal.

Fred turned home from close range three minutes later to wrap up their 12th straight home win in all competitions – a victory deadline-day signing Marcel Sabitzer watched from the stands.

Another positive on a great night for United was Jadon Sancho’s return, with the winger receiving a brilliant reception as he made his first appearance since October 22.

Forest attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard was himself denied a warm Old Trafford reception after sustaining an injury in the warm-up, leading Emmanuel Dennis to be parachuted into the side.

The match got off to a far slower pace than last Wednesday’s meeting on the banks of the Trent and it took 17 minutes for either side to produce a shot.

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho returned for United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wayne Hennessey comfortably dealt with an Antony curler – a chance that came shortly after referee Peter Bankes waved away Alejandro Garnacho’s penalty appeals against Neco Williams.

Casemiro met a free-kick with a header back across goal that Hennessey saved with his right foot and Antony sent a fizzing strike from 25 yards just over as a drab half began to show signs of life.

Forest, backed by their raucous away support, were creating precious little and Brennan Johnson should have done better than shooting straight at Tom Heaton.

Dennis’ close-range volley was inadvertently blocked by team-mate Sam Surridge in Forest’s only other chance in an opening period that nearly ended with a United goal.

Casemiro did well to get a cross over under pressure and Wout Weghorst got away a header that came back off the far post.

Wout Weghorst
Wout Weghorst headed against a post (Martin Rickett/PA)

The second half continued with United in control and there were bellows for a penalty in the 55th minute when Weghorst was caught by Scott McKenna when attempting to clear.

The VAR did not intervene at that point but did soon review an off-the-ball incident between Johnson and Garnacho for a potential red card.

The latter soon showed quick feet and saw a near-post shot saved before being withdrawn in a triple United change that saw Sancho return.

The 22-year-old received a fantastic reception, with his name chanted by the Old Trafford faithful – just as it had been when he warmed up for the first time.

Fred scores
Fred made it 2-0 late on (Martin Rickett/PA)

Casemiro headed wide and saw a low effort saved as United pushed to go ahead, which they finally managed to do 17 minutes from time.

Marcus Rashford saw an attempt blocked by McKenna and the ball fell kindly for fellow substitute Martial to fire into the bottom right-hand corner.

United’s second followed within three minutes. Bruno Fernandes’ exceptional ball from the right flank to the far post was turned back across goal by Rashford for Fred to nudge home.

Forest’s hardy fans continued to cheer their side on and saw Danilo denied by a brilliant Heaton stop as the clock wound down.

Fernandes fizzed across the face of goal at the other end as United’s progress was confirmed.

