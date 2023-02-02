Iranian film director goes on hunger strike in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iranian film director goes on hunger strike in prison

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 2:31 pm
Jafar Panahi, whose films have thrilled critics and won numerous international prizes, issued a statement saying he will refuse food and medicine “in protest against the extralegal and inhumane behaviour of the judicial and security apparatus” (Allstar Picture Library/Alamy/PA)
An Iranian director arrested last summer – weeks before his latest film was released to widespread acclaim – has gone on hunger strike to protest his continued detention amid more than four months of anti-government protests.

Jafar Panahi, whose films have thrilled critics and won numerous international prizes, issued a statement saying he will refuse food and medicine “in protest against the extralegal and inhumane behaviour of the judicial and security apparatus”.

He is among a number of Iranian artists, sports figures and other celebrities detained after speaking out against Iran’s theocracy.

Such arrests have become increasingly frequent since nationwide protests broke out in September over the death of a young woman in police custody.

Panahi, 62, was sentenced to six years in prison in 2011 on charges of producing anti-government propaganda, though the sentence was never carried out.

Banned from both travel and filmmaking, he continued to make underground films which were released abroad to great acclaim.

He was arrested in July when he went to the Tehran prosecutor’s office to inquire about the arrests of two other Iranian filmmakers.

A judge later ruled he must serve the earlier sentence.

His latest film, No Bears, in which he plays a fictionalised version of himself while making a film along the Iran-Turkey border, premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September, a week before the protests began.

The New York Times and Associated Press named it one of the top 10 films of the year, while film critic Justin Chang of The Los Angeles Times called it 2022’s best movie.

The protests erupted after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code.

The demonstrations rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s ruling clerics, a major challenge to their four-decade rule.

On Wednesday, around 100 people took part in a protest in the western Iranian city of Abdanan, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported.

It said five “rioters” suffered minor injuries when security forces intervened and that 10 people were arrested.

Iran heavily restricts media access to demonstrations and periodically shuts down the internet, making it difficult to confirm specific incidents or gauge the scale of the ongoing demonstrations.

At least 527 protesters have been killed and more than 19,500 people detained since the demonstrations began, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group which has closely monitored the unrest.

Iranian authorities have not released official figures on deaths or arrests.

Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning 2016 film The Salesman, was arrested in December after taking to social media to criticise the crackdown on protests.

She was released three weeks later on bail.

