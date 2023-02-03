Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting former girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting former girlfriend

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 5:18 am Updated: February 3, 2023, 8:43 am
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios arrives on crutches at the ACT Magistrates Court in Canberra (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios arrives on crutches at the ACT Magistrates Court in Canberra (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Australia.

A magistrate in the tennis star’s home town of Canberra did not record a conviction against the 27-year-old, describing the common assault as an act of “stupidity” and “frustration” but said it was not premeditated.

Magistrate Beth Campbell also dismissed the offence on the basis that it was at the low end of seriousness for a common assault.

A psychologist told the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates Court that Kyrgios had suffered severe depression, suicidal ideation and insomnia in the past but his mental health had improved.

The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up had pushed his former girlfriend to the ground during an argument in January 2021.

On Friday, Kyrgios’ psychologist, Sam Borenstein, said in a written report and testimony by phone the tennis star had suffered major depressive episodes in the past and had used alcohol and drugs to cope.

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios arrives on crutches at the ACT Magistrates Court in Canberra
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios arrives on crutches at the ACT Magistrates Court in Canberra (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

His mental health had led to impulsive and reckless behaviour. Mr Borenstein added that the 27-year-old’s recent knee injury had resulted in mild to moderate symptoms of depression, but his mental health was improving.

Lawyers for Kyrgios had previously sought to have the assault charge stemming from events two years ago dismissed on mental health grounds but the application was unsuccessful.

In February last year, Kyrgios opened up about his performance at the 2019 Australian Open, saying what appeared to be a positive time in his life had been “one of my darkest periods”.

“I was lonely, depressed, negative, abusing alcohol, drugs, pushed away family and friends,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I felt as if I couldn’t talk or trust anyone. This was a result of not opening up and refusing to lean on my loved ones and simply just push myself little by little to be positive.”

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios reacts as he announces his withdrawal from the Australian Open with a knee injury at a press conference in Melbourne, Australia on January 16, 2023
Nick Kyrgios reacts as he announces his withdrawal from the Australian Open with a knee injury at a press conference in Melbourne on January 16, 2023 (Mark Baker/AP)

Kyrgios made further references to his mental health struggles during his runs to the final at Wimbledon and the quarter-finals at the US Open.

After ending Daniil Medvedev’s US Open title defence in September last year to reach the quarter-finals, Kyrgios expressed pride at lifting himself out of “some really tough situations, mentally” and “some really scary places” off the court.

Kyrgios had a career setback last month when he withdrew from the Australian Open because of an injured left knee that required arthroscopic surgery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
A Lossiemouth seafood restaurant wants its customers to pay in cash – should you?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Police say they appreciate every bit of information handed to them. Image: Shutterstock.
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios arrives on crutches at the ACT Magistrates Court in Canberra (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Axe threat neighbour fined and ordered to surrender Viking weapon
VOrkney Ferries Task Force
Council optimism after eleventh-hour Orkney ferries taskforce meeting
The Highland League Weekly Friday preview for February 3 is available to watch now.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 3 - completely free to view!

Editor's Picks

Most Commented