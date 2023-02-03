Children ‘badly hurt by landmine which exploded as one played with it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Children ‘badly hurt by landmine which exploded as one played with it’

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 12:14 pm
The group, which did not reveal the blast’s exact location, said the four victims arrived at a hospital in the besieged city of Taiz (Akram Alrasny/Alamy/PA)
Three children and a woman have been badly hurt in a landmine explosion in Yemen, medical officials said.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said the mine blew up on Thursday when one of the children began playing with the device.

The group, which did not reveal the blast’s exact location, said the four victims arrived at a hospital in the besieged city of Taiz before being moved to other health facilities.

It said the woman is 60 and the youngest child is seven.

MSF’s project co-ordinator Joseph Alick said in a statement shared on Twitter: “One child was playing with an unknown object, that turned out to be a mine and it instantly detonated, injuring the child and others around.”

He added: “In Taiz Houban, we continue to treat patients, many of them children, with serious injuries caused by deadly landmine explosions.

“It is disheartening to see people being exposed to such dangers every day.”

Landmines have been laid in Yemen since the 1960s but the outbreak of war in 2014 sparked a rise in their use.

Some 32 people in Yemen were killed by landmines and other unexploded bombs last month, said Yemeni Landmine Records, a group documenting landmine casualties.

Yemen’s ruinous civil war began after Iranian backed-Houthi rebels swept down from the northern mountains and seized the capital Sanaa along with much of the north of the country, ousting the internationally recognised government.

Saudi Arabia entered the war on the side of Yemen’s exiled government in 2015.

Houthi rebels have widely used landmines.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (Acled) said Houthi landmines killed at least 122 people between 2016 and 2018.

“Due to the difficulty of obtaining accurate estimates, these figures are likely to make up a fraction of all mine detonations involving civilians in Yemen,” Acled said in a 2018 report.

Waves of Saudi-led airstrikes have also been accused of killing thousands of civilians, striking markets, hospitals and weddings during the eight-year conflict.

Now entering its ninth year, the conflict has since turned into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and killed more than 150,000 people.

