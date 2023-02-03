EU prepares more Russia sanctions as Kremlin readies offensive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EU prepares more Russia sanctions as Kremlin readies offensive

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 7:11 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 9:15 pm
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with European Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with European Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The European Union will unveil its 10th package of sanctions against Russia on February 24 to mark the anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a senior official from the bloc said in Kyiv on Friday.

The sanctions will target technology used by Russia’s war machine, among other things, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference.

The sanctions will take aim in particular at components used in the manufacturing of drones, she said, naming Iran as a key supplier of Russia.

Closing loopholes that the Kremlin uses to circumvent sanctions will also be a priority, according to Ms von der Leyen, who was on her fourth visit to the Ukrainian capital since the war began.

The exact measures in the next EU sanctions package must be agreed upon by the bloc’s 27 member countries — a process that can take weeks.

Top EU officials met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of support for the country as it battles to counter the Kremlin’s forces and strives to join the EU as well as Nato.

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War EU
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel after the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The last such summit was held in Kyiv in October 2021 — a few months before the war started.

The highly symbolic visit is also the first EU political mission of its kind to a country at war.

The high-level meeting came as a 60-year-old man was killed and six others were wounded on Friday after Russian missiles hit central Toretsk, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Facebook.

Ukrainian authorities reported on Friday that at least six civilians were killed and 20 others were wounded over the previous 24 hours.

Among the dead were two brothers, ages 49 and 42, killed when Russian shelling destroyed an apartment building in the north-eastern Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s presidential office said. Their 70-year-old father was taken to hospital with injuries.

Also, six people were wounded and 18 apartment buildings, two hospitals and a school were damaged in a Russian attack in the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Thursday, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian TV.

Four people died when a Russian missile hit an apartment building in that city on Wednesday.

European officials were adamant about continuing to support Ukraine militarily and economically, but they did not provide any new details about Ukraine’s accession path to the EU.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine’s goal “is to start negotiations this year”.

But the process will likely take years and require the adoption of far-reaching reforms, including a clampdown on endemic corruption as the country receives billions of dollars in aid.

Kyiv formally submitted its application last June.

Mr Zelensky said progress had been made to further integrate Ukraine economically into the EU across several sectors, including agriculture, industry, energy and customs.

Ukraine’s government is keen to get more Western military aid, on top of the tanks pledged last week, as the warring sides are expected to launch new offensives once winter ends.

Kyiv has pushed the West to provide fighter jets and long-range missiles.

The US announced on Friday it will send longer-range bombs to Ukraine, along with air defence systems and other weapons and ammunition as part of a new 2.17 billion dollar (£1.8 billion) aid package.

The rocket-propelled, GPS-guided, ground-launched, small-diameter bombs (GLSDB) are fired from HIMARS rocket launchers and glide to targets up to 93 miles away, twice as far as the previously supplied US rockets for HIMARS systems could reach.

Pentagon press secretary Brig Gen Pat Ryder noted that the bombs will give the Ukrainian armed forces a longer range capability and enable them to “conduct operations in defence of their country and to take back their sovereign territory”.

Asked to comment on the US move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed to Thursday’s statement by Russian president Vladimir Putin, who likened the Russian action in Ukraine to fighting the Nazis in the Second World War and issued an ominous warning to the West for announcing new weapons shipments.

“Those who hope to defeat Russia on the battlefield apparently fail to understand that a modern war against Russia will be a completely different war for them,” Mr Putin said.

“We do not send our tanks to their borders, but we have something to respond with, and it is not limited to the use of armour.”

France and Italy also agreed on Friday to supply Ukraine with a SAMP/T-MAMBA air-defence system, which French officials call the European equivalent of the Patriot system that the US has given Ukraine. The missile battery is slated for delivery this spring.

Kyiv’s forces “have a chance” of beating back an expected Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine if supplied with the right Western weapons, Mr Zelensky said.

“Our task is not to give them (an) opportunity (for revenge) until our army is strengthened with appropriate weapons. I think we have a chance,” Mr Zelensky added.

Officials in the eastern Luhansk region said Russian forces have disabled mobile internet connections, stepped up shelling and deployed more troops in preparation for an offensive.

EU assistance for Ukraine has reached almost 50 billion euros (£45 billion) since the fighting started, according to officials from the bloc.

The EU is providing Ukraine with financial and humanitarian aid, and announced it is ramping up its military training mission, from an initial target of pushing 15,000 troops through the schooling to up to 30,000 troops.

One focus is to train the crews of tanks that Western countries have offered Ukraine.

