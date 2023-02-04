Liverpool’s woes continue as Wolves ease to impressive win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool’s woes continue as Wolves ease to impressive win

By Press Association
February 4, 2023, 5:07 pm Updated: February 4, 2023, 5:09 pm
Ruben Neves his goal in Wolves’ win over Liverpool. (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ruben Neves his goal in Wolves' win over Liverpool. (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Liverpool suffered a Molineux nightmare as Jurgen Klopp’s side were outclassed by Wolves.

Joel Matip’s own goal, Craig Dawson’s debut strike and Ruben Neves’ effort sealed a stunning 3-0 win for the hosts as the shambolic Reds continued to sink.

Liverpool are floundering in 10th after a third straight Premier League away defeat and – aside from a spell after the break – were embarrassed by fired-up Wolves.

Next up they welcome a reinvigorated Everton before a trip to Newcastle serves as a stark reminder of the change in fortunes at Anfield and St James’ Park.

With the Reds already out of title contention, only the most optimistic supporter would back them not to be knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in March.

There is a direction to Wolves which is missing at Liverpool. Julen Lopetegui has been backed with six new recruits in January and it is hard to ignore the sense Molineux is steeled for the survival fight.

They had been plunged back into the relegation zone by Everton’s early win over Arsenal but responded in style, ahead of potential season-defining games with Southampton and Bournemouth.

Performances have steadily improved since Lopetegui’s arrival but, having scored in just half of their previous 20 top-flight matches, it has always been obvious what needed to change. It is the first time Wolves have scored three goals or more in a game in 11 months.

Liverpool were there for the taking, on the cusp of losing three straight Premier League away games for the first time in 11 years after the chastening defeats at Brentford and Brighton.

Confidence was clearly low and it plummeted during a shocking start as Wolves raced into a 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears dejected
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears dejected (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The seeds of doubt were sown in the Liverpool defence when Matheus Cunha and Pablo Sarabia threatened before the hosts grabbed a fifth-minute lead.

Hwang Hee-chan’s clever run was spotted by Sarabia and the forward kept his composure to cut the ball back for Matip to deflect into his own net.

Wolves had started like a train and were coasting just seven minutes later.

Again Liverpool’s defending left a lot to be desired as Cunha got ahead of Andy Robertson before Joe Gomez’s header took the ball away from Alisson Becker.

Max Kilman’s header was then blocked but debutant Dawson slammed in the rebound from 10 yards.

The hosts were fuelled by the injustice they felt after Toti Gomes’ legitimate winner was ruled out in their FA Cup tie at Anfield last month and, having lost the replay, were not about to let Liverpool escape a third time.

Jose Sa denied Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, on his 200th Premier League appearance for Liverpool, shot over during the visitors’ tepid response.

But they were being outplayed and only Alisson stopped Matheus Nunes making it 3-0 after a dithering Matip was caught out again.

Wolves were the antithesis of Liverpool; snappy, combative, energetic and inventive and the first half summed up the visitors’ current plight.

Dawson’s goal meant they have already conceded more this season than last term and the Reds desperately needed a second-half response.

Craig Dawson celebrates his goal
Craig Dawson celebrates his goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)

They emerged with more purpose – though it was hard to have any less – and wanted a penalty when Naby Keita’s shot deflected off Robertson and hit Kilman on the arm.

Salah curled wide and Sa thwarted Nunez as Liverpool camped inside the hosts’ half without finding a breakthrough – which proved crucial with 20 minutes left.

Wolves had battened down the hatches but they seized on more shoddy Liverpool play to wrap the game up.

Gomez and Stefan Bajcetic lost possession in midfield for Sarabia to send Adama Traore sprinting down the right and, with Liverpool caught on the break, he found Neves to slot in from six yards.

