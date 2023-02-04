Leicester hit back to beat Aston Villa and ease Premier League relegation woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leicester hit back to beat Aston Villa and ease Premier League relegation woes

By Press Association
February 4, 2023, 5:16 pm
Kelechi Iheanacho was on target as Leicester saw off Aston Villa (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Kelechi Iheanacho was on target as Leicester saw off Aston Villa (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Leicester eased their Premier League relegation concerns as they twice came from behind to secure a pulsating victory in a six-goal thriller at Aston Villa.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were only outside of the bottom three on goal difference before kick-off in a Midlands derby that ended 4-2 in favour of the Foxes.

An Ollie Watkins strike and an own goal from Harry Souttar, on his Leicester debut, twice had Unai Emery’s Villa ahead – but they were pegged back by James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Tete, also making his Leicester bow, put the visitors in front at the break before substitute Dennis Praet wrapped up the win – all four goals coming from poor Villa defending.

Emery’s men started the brighter of the two sides and duly took the lead with just nine minutes on the clock.

Emiliano Buendia had time and space to curl in a shot from outside the box and, after it smacked against the crossbar, Watkins reacted quickest to flick the ball home.

Leicester reacted well to the early set-back and were level soon after – although it was a goal of Villa’s own making, setting the theme for the afternoon.

Emiliano Martinez rolled a goal-kick into Boubacar Kamara, who had the ball stolen off him by Iheanacho, his pass then coolly converted by Maddison on his first league start since the World Cup.

In an end-to-end first-half, Watkins missed a fine chance to put the hosts back in front, failing to tap a Buendia cross into an open goal.

The busy Buendia hit the woodwork for a second time as he flicked a header against the crossbar from a near-post corner.

Villa’s second would come about in unfortunate circumstances for Foxes new-boy Souttar, who inadvertently deflected a low Watkins cross into his own goal.

Souttar’s blushes would be spared as the fourth goal of a thrilling contest came before the interval as Harvey Barnes crossed to the back post for Iheanacho to bring Leicester level.

Even better for the visitors, they would hit the front for the first time in the game just moments before the break, Kamara again losing possession as Iheanacho fed Tete – who marked his Leicester debut with a well-taken goal.

Emery responded by making a double change for the second half as Alex Moreno and Philippe Coutinho were introduced.

But it was Leicester who should have struck, moments after the restart. This time Iheanacho unable to hit the target having been played through one-on-one with Martinez.

Tete, too, came close to a brace as Leicester started the second half in the same manner they ended the first.

Villa began to come back into the game and thought they had drawn level through Coutinho, although the offside flag ruled out the Brazilian’s close-range finish.

Leicester gave themselves some breathing space as Moreno failed to clear a ball through the middle, allowing Praet a simple finish past Martinez.

For Rodgers, who got the better of Emery in both games between the pair when the Spaniard was at Arsenal, it was a vital three points as Leicester moved up to 13th place in the table.

