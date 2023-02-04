Jurgen Klopp: Wolves defeat is pinnacle of Liverpool’s problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp: Wolves defeat is pinnacle of Liverpool’s problems

By Press Association
February 4, 2023, 6:12 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Tim Goode/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Tim Goode/PA)

Jurgen Klopp refused to defend his players after wretched Liverpool were thumped 3-0 at Wolves.

Joel Matip’s own goal set the tone for an awful defeat as the hosts raced into a 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes.

Craig Dawson grabbed a debut goal and Ruben Neves piled on the misery with Wolves recording their biggest win for almost a year.

Liverpool are languishing in 10th in the Premier League having lost three straight top-flight away games for the first time since 2012.

They now host Everton before travelling to Newcastle and then welcome Real Madrid in the Champions League with their season hanging by a thread.

“Today was the pinnacle of our problems,” said boss Klopp. “In a game like this it is absolutely not allowed. You can criticise, judge us and you are probably right. These first 12 minutes are not allowed.

“The start to the game was horrible. It was the opposite of what we should do. I can’t explain it, it cannot happen. We caused the problems ourselves. We do it in public, that’s why everyone can see.

“How can I not be concerned? I cannot sit here and think we did well. The first 12 minutes is not allowed and we did it anyway.

“I don’t think they are their best at the moment but I know how good they are. These things happen because we cannot help ourselves in this moment. I don’t lose confidence in the boys but I see where we have to improve.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears dejected at full-time
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears dejected at full-time (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“It makes it typical of the situation. At the moment it’s always if, if if.

“The team is not full of confidence, you can see that, but the first 12 minutes is about defending, being compact and active. Do you need a lot of confidence for that? I’m not so sure.”

Matip turned Hwang Hee-chan’s cross into his own net after five minutes and it only got worse for the Reds.

Seven minutes later it was 2-0 when debutant Dawson smashed in a loose ball after awful Liverpool defending before Alisson Becker denied Matheus Nunes.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah went close but it was an abject performance from the visitors, who at least improved after the break.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui was delighted with his side's win
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui was delighted with his side’s win (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Half-hearted appeals for a penalty when the ball hit Max Kilman’s arm were ignored and Jose Sa saved from Nunez but Wolves held firm to wrap up the game with 20 minutes left.

Joe Gomez and Stefan Bajcetic both lost the ball and Adama Traore was sent scampering away to cross for Neves to tap in – with Wolves scoring three goals in a game for the first time in 11 months.

“We got three important points and I think the players made a big effort. But they are only three points, we have not done anything yet,” said boss Julen Lopetegui after Wolves climbed back out of the relegation zone after Everton’s early 1-0 win over Arsenal.

“We have to continue looking to the next match. It’s the moment to highlight all the players and even those who didn’t play today because it’s going to be a task for the squad.

“In the second half Liverpool pushed a lot. They are one of the best teams in the world and it’s normal you are going to suffer but we recovered a little bit of control. In the end we scored the third goal and more or less closed the game.

“We always want to start and to continue to finish well. It’s not easy to keep it for the rest of the match, that’s why I think we suffered a lot. In the end we deserved to win.”

