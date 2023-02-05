Pope makes final bid for peace and forgiveness in South Sudan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Pope makes final bid for peace and forgiveness in South Sudan

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 8:34 am Updated: February 5, 2023, 10:14 am
Pope Francis tours the audience in his vehicle after arriving for a Holy Mass at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in South Sudan on the final day of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a “colonialist mentality” that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Pope Francis tours the audience in his vehicle after arriving for a Holy Mass at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in South Sudan on the final day of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a “colonialist mentality” that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Pope Francis has made a final appeal for peace in South Sudan as he celebrated Mass before tens of thousands of people to end an unusual mission by Christian religious leaders to nudge forward the country’s recovery from civil war.

On the last day of his African pilgrimage, Francis begged South Sudanese people to lay down their weapons and forgive one another, presiding over Mass at the country’s monument to independence hero John Garang before an estimated 100,000 people in Juba, including the country’s political leadership.

“Even if our hearts bleed for the wrongs we have suffered, let us refuse, once and for all, to repay evil with evil,” Francis said. “Let us accept one another and love one another with sincerity and generosity, as God loves us.”

South Sudan Pope
Pope Francis waves as he tours the audience at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba (Ben Curtis/AP)

His message aimed to revive hopes in the world’s youngest country, which gained independence from the majority Muslim Sudan in 2011 but has been beset by civil war and conflict.

President Salva Kiir, his long-time rival Riek Machar and other opposition groups signed a peace agreement in 2018, but the deal’s provisions, including the formation of a national unified army, remain largely unimplemented and fighting has continued.

“We have suffered a lot,” said Natalima Andrea, a 66-year-old mother of seven who wiped a tear from her eye as she waited for Francis’s Mass to begin. “We need a permanent peace now and I hope these prayers would yield to lasting peace.”

In a bid to spur the process along, Francis was joined on the ecumenical peace mission by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the moderator of the Church of Scotland, the Rt Rev Iain Greenshields.

The aim of the Catholic, Anglican and Presbyterian leaders was to push Mr Kiir and Mr Machar to recommit themselves to the 2018 deal.

Mr Welby and Mr Greenshields joined Francis on the altar at Mass on Sunday and were to accompany him on the flight back to Rome.

South Sudan Pope
The Rt Rev Iain Greenshields (left) and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (right) with Pope Francis (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The three also aimed to put a global spotlight on the plight of the country, oil-rich and yet one of the world’s poorest, where humanitarian needs are soaring for the two million people who have been displaced by continued clashes and years of above-average flooding.

Watchdogs’ allegations of corruption are also widespread. Some South Sudanese noted on the Pope’s arrival that his modest vehicle was overshadowed by local officials’ luxury ones.

During the three-day visit, Francis, Mr Welby and Mr Greenshields sought to draw attention to the plight of South Sudan’s most vulnerable people – the women and children who have borne the brunt of displacement and make up the majority of people living in temporary camps.

They raised in particular the plight of women in a country where sexual violence is rampant, child brides are common and the maternal mortality rate is the highest in the world.

Edmund Yakani, executive director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation, said the visit of the three leaders was an important push to the peace process.

He called it a “critical exposure of our political leaders towards their personal responsibility for making peace and stability prevail in the country”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge
Invergordon came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Inverness Athletic. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
Goals and drama as North Caledonian League sides battle for semi-final places
Pope Francis tours the audience in his vehicle after arriving for a Holy Mass at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in South Sudan on the final day of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a “colonialist mentality” that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
NEIL PATERSON PICS - Caberfeidhs Liam Symonds comes off worst in a challenge with Graham Campbell (Fort William). Fort William v Caberfeidh in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause
22Dec12. Rothes, Moray. SPORT. Rothes FC V Strathspey Thistle FC. Pictured right, Strathspey Thistle manager Brian Ritchie. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .22/12/12
Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora

Editor's Picks

Most Commented