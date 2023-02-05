David De Gea admits it will be tough for Man Utd without Casemiro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

David De Gea admits it will be tough for Man Utd without Casemiro

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 1:02 pm
Casemiro was dismissed against Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)
Casemiro was dismissed against Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)

David De Gea says it will be “tough” to cope without Casemiro and took inspiration from former boss Jose Mourinho to avoid giving his thoughts on the Manchester United midfielder’s red card.

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty and a Marcus Rashford strike put Manchester United on course for a 13th successive home win in all competitions when Crystal Palace came to town on Saturday.

But Casemiro’s sending off after a VAR review for putting his hands around Will Hughes’ throat during a clash between both sets of players sparked a frantic final 20 minutes.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – City Ground
David de Gea admits it will be tough to replace Casemiro (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jeffrey Schlupp pulled one back but United held on for a 2-1 victory that underlined the chasm in quality and character between this group and the one that floundered last season.

“It’s a great run,” long-serving goalkeeper De Gea said. “I think we improve a lot from last season.

“Of course it means a lot because the game was under control, then in one action we lost one big player and it was tough until the end.

“They scored one goal and had a couple of good chances at the end.

“But we fight and it feels great to have won the game like we did.”

De Gea called it a “massive, massive three points” for a team that will now have to do without star midfielder Casemiro for the next three matches.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Old Trafford
Erik ten Hag bemoaned the inconsistency of VAR decision-making (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 30-year-old’s red card led boss Erik ten Hag to bemoan the inconsistency of VAR decision-making and the goalkeeper to tweet a GIF of former United boss Mourinho saying “if I speak I am in big trouble”.

Asked about the decision to send off Casemiro shortly after that post, De Gea referred to it and said with a smile: “I am like in the tweet – I prefer not to talk because if I talk I’m in trouble. I don’t want to say anything on that.”

Casemiro will be suspended for the doubleheader against rivals Leeds and the home clash with Leicester as a result of the punishment, putting the onus on others to step up.

“It’s going to be tough for sure,” he said. “We lost already Christian (Eriksen to injury), now Case, so big players for us.

“But we have a bigger squad. Players are ready to play, everyone is really focused.

“(Marcel Sabitzer) shows already, he play 15 to 20 minutes, he did really well, made some good tackles, good with the ball, so everyone is ready to play.”

Sabitzer joined on loan from Bayern Munich just before Tuesday’s transfer deadline and could make his first start against Leeds on Wednesday given United’s midfield absentees.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Old Trafford
Marcel Sabitzer impressed after arriving from Bayern Munich (PA)

“He looks like an experienced guy,” De Gea said. “He played a lot of games in the Bundesliga, he’s a nice guy, a really nice lad, it’s good for the dressing room.

“I think he showed already in 15 minutes. It’s not easy to come in a game when we’re one man less, he showed good spirit. I think he’s going to help the team a lot.”

Sabitzer will quickly ingratiate himself to the Old Trafford faithful if he plays a key role in a Wednesday win against Leeds, who United then travel to for the reverse fixture on Sunday.

“It’s a massive game,” De Gea said. “We have to recover well now because we did an extra effort today at the end.

“Again, game on Wednesday, game on Sunday, so it’s not easy. We have to be very focused.

Manchester United v Reading – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Old Trafford
David de Gea is expecting a battle against Leeds (PA)

“It’s a special game, always against Leeds. Let’s see. We have some days to prepare the game properly, recovery, and go again.”

De Gea was coy about United’s Premier League title hopes but more forthcoming about his contract, which expires in the summer after the club decided not to take up their option.

The Spain international said a month ago that he was sure negotiations would end in a “good way” – a stance he repeated after the Palace victory.

“We’re still talking,” De Gea added. “Like I said last time, I’m just focused on the games, that’s the most important thing.

“But, like I said last time, for sure it’s going to end in a good way.”

Patrick Vieira
Patrick Vieira wants more goals from Crystal Palace (PA)

While Ten Hag’s side look for another win against Leeds, Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira returned to the capital knowing his side need to learn to be more clinical.

“We are not winning games and we don’t score enough goals,” he said.

“We need to score goals to allow us to win games. This is something we have to improve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge
Invergordon came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Inverness Athletic. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
Goals and drama as North Caledonian League sides battle for semi-final places
Casemiro was dismissed against Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
NEIL PATERSON PICS - Caberfeidhs Liam Symonds comes off worst in a challenge with Graham Campbell (Fort William). Fort William v Caberfeidh in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause
22Dec12. Rothes, Moray. SPORT. Rothes FC V Strathspey Thistle FC. Pictured right, Strathspey Thistle manager Brian Ritchie. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .22/12/12
Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora

Editor's Picks

Most Commented