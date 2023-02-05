Daniel Gavins survives final-hole drama to win Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Daniel Gavins survives final-hole drama to win Ras Al Khaimah Championship

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 1:08 pm
Daniel Gavins won his second DP World Tour title after an amazing finish to the Ras Al Khaimah Championship (Steven Paston/PA)
Daniel Gavins won his second DP World Tour title after an amazing finish to the Ras Al Khaimah Championship (Steven Paston/PA)

England’s Daniel Gavins survived an incredible final-hole blunder to claim his second DP World Tour title in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Gavins was in danger of squandering a three-shot lead when he twice found the water on the par-five 18th at Al Hamra Golf Club, only to hole from 25 feet for a double-bogey seven.

That gave the 31-year-old a total of 17 under par and a one-shot victory over Alexander Bjork and Zander Lombard, who was unable to convert an eagle putt from 24 feet on the last to force a play-off.

“I’m pretty speechless to be honest,” Gavins, who did not have a practice round this week due to a back injury, told Sky Sports.

“I’ve been struggling off the tee the last two weeks and it’s not a very nice tee shot to have (on 18), even with a two-shot lead.

“It was a difficult hole to get through and to be fair I thought I was holing that putt for a play-off. I didn’t realise Bjork had made bogey.

“I’d put two in the water and I thought that’s one way to end the tournament. I sunk the putt and went to the back of the green and saw that I was actually winning still. It was kind of a big shock.”

Gavins began the day two shots off the lead held by Lombard and bogeyed the first hole, but responded brilliantly to birdie the next five in succession before another birdie on the eighth gave him a two-stroke lead.

Bogeys on the ninth and 12th dropped Gavins back into a tie for the lead with Bjork, but the 31-year-old birdied the 14th and 15th to move two clear again before the drama unfolded on 18.

Having driven into the water, Gavins hit an ideal drive with his second ball but was unaware that, in the group ahead, Bjork had three-putted from long range for a closing bogey.

Gavins therefore chose not to lay up with his fourth shot and hit a fairway wood into the water before taking a penalty drop, pitching on to the green and holing from 25 feet to seal a remarkable win.

Lombard had fallen four shots off the lead following an erratic first 10 holes containing an eagle, one birdie and five bogeys, but birdied the 11th and 12th and narrowly failed to eagle the last to force extra holes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge
Invergordon came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Inverness Athletic. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
Goals and drama as North Caledonian League sides battle for semi-final places
Daniel Gavins won his second DP World Tour title after an amazing finish to the Ras Al Khaimah Championship (Steven Paston/PA)
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
NEIL PATERSON PICS - Caberfeidhs Liam Symonds comes off worst in a challenge with Graham Campbell (Fort William). Fort William v Caberfeidh in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause
22Dec12. Rothes, Moray. SPORT. Rothes FC V Strathspey Thistle FC. Pictured right, Strathspey Thistle manager Brian Ritchie. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .22/12/12
Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora

Editor's Picks

Most Commented