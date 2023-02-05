Ukraine defence minister confident over warplanes request

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine defence minister confident over warplanes request

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 1:34 pm Updated: February 5, 2023, 5:51 pm
An injured man evacuates with family members from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine (Andrii Marienko/AP)
Ukraine’s defence minister has expressed confidence that western allies will agree to the country’s latest weapons request – warplanes to fight off Russian forces that invaded nearly a year ago.

Oleksii Reznikov told a news conference in Kyiv that Ukraine has already received everything from its “wish list to Santa”, except planes.

“There will be planes, too,” Mr Reznikov predicted.

“The question is just what kind exactly…. Consider that this mission is already completed.”

An emergency worker carries pieces of a sawn tree in front of a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine
So far, Ukraine has won support from Baltic nations and Poland in its quest to obtain western fighter jets.

But several western leaders have expressed concern that providing warplanes could provoke the Kremlin and draw their countries deeper into the conflict, which has cost tens of thousands of lives and wreaked massive destruction.

Kyiv says such jets are essential to challenging Russia’s air superiority and ensuring success in a Russian offensive that Mr Reznikov predicted could begin around the war’s one-year anniversary, February 24.

“Not all western weapons will arrive by then, but we have the resources and reserves to help stabilise and sustain the offensive,” Mr Reznikov told reporters.

Since the war began, western leaders have balked at some of Ukraine’s requests, such as for longer-range missiles and tanks, only to agree later.

The warplanes are the latest example.

A man helps a woman to walk out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine
Ukraine has relocated its warplanes and concealed air defence assets, hampering Moscow’s efforts to gain full control of the skies.

After suffering early losses, the Russian air force has avoided venturing deep into Ukraine’s airspace and mostly focused on close frontline support.

German-made tanks are on the way to Ukraine.

Mr Reznikov said his forces would begin training on Leopard tanks in Europe on Monday, before their delivery to Ukraine.

So far, Canada, Poland, Germany, Great Britain and the United States have announced they will supply tanks to Ukraine.

The Kremlin has said western countries’ supply of increasingly sophisticated and more weapons will only prolong the conflict, and it has characterised Nato as a direct participant.

Ukrainian minister of defence Oleksii Reznikov speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine
Mr Reznikov, commenting on the supply of western weapons and the state of the Ukrainian army, took the rhetoric further on Sunday, telling reporters: “I absolutely boldly claim that we have become a de facto Nato country. We only have a de jure part left.”

Ukraine has applied to join Nato, as have two of Russia’s other neighbours, Finland and Sweden.

On the battlefield, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said four people were injured on Sunday when a Russian S-300 missile fell near an apartment block in Kharkiv city, and another was hurt when a missile hit a university building.

Video showed the building hit was the National Academy for Urban Economy, about 700 metres from the city’s central square.

Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, one of four regions that Russia illegally annexed last year even though its forces do not fully control the area.

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said five civilians were wounded in rocket attacks during the night in the city of Druzhkivka and that the town of Avdiivka and its outskirts were also fired on.

A man looks at shards of glass on his apartment floor after a Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine
In the Black Sea port of Odesa, workers laboured to connect temporary generators shipped in to restore electricity.

The city and surrounding area were plunged into darkness over the weekend following a large-scale network failure.

Grid operator Ukrenergo said that the failure involved equipment “repeatedly repaired” after Russia’s savage strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid, and that residents should brace themselves for lengthy blackouts.

As of Sunday afternoon, about 280,000 customers – 40% of the customers – remained without power, said prime minister Denis Shmyhal.

