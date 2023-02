Pope, Archbishop of Canterbury and Presbyterian leader denounce anti-gay laws

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pope Francis, the head of the Anglican Communion and the top Presbyterian minister have together denounced the criminalisation of homosexuality and said gay people should be welcomed by their churches.

The three Christian leaders spoke out on LGBTQ rights during an unprecedented joint airborne news conference returning home from South Sudan, where they took part in a three-day ecumenical pilgrimage to try to nudge the young country’s peace process forward.

They were asked about Francis’s recent comments to The Associated Press (AP), in which he declared that laws that criminalise gay people were “unjust” and that “being homosexual is not a crime”.

South Sudan is one of 67 countries that criminalises homosexuality, 11 of them with the death penalty.

Pope Francis during an airborne press conference aboard the plane directed to Rome, at the end of his pastoral visit to Congo and South Sudan

LGBTQ advocates say even where such laws are not applied, they contribute to a climate of harassment, discrimination and violence.

Francis referred his January 24 comments to the AP and repeated that such laws are “unjust”.

He also repeated previous comments that parents should never throw their gay children out of the house.

“To condemn someone like this is a sin,” Francis said.

“Criminalising people with homosexual tendencies is an injustice.”

He added: “People with homosexual tendencies are children of God. God loves them. God accompanies them.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, recalled that LGBTQ rights were very much on the current agenda of the Church of England, and said he would quote the pope’s own words when the issue is discussed at the church’s upcoming General Synod.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during the airborne press conference

“I wish I had spoken as eloquently and clearly as the pope. I entirely agree with every word he said,” Mr Welby said.

Recently, the Church of England decided to allow blessings for same-sex civil marriages but said same-sex couples could not marry in its churches.

The Vatican forbids both gay marriage and blessings for same-sex unions.

Mr Welby told reporters that the issue of criminalisation had been taken up at two previous Lambeth Conferences of the broader Anglican Communion, which includes churches in Africa and the Middle East where such anti-gay laws are most common and often enjoy support from conservative bishops.

The broader Lambeth Conference has come out twice opposing criminalisation, “but it has not really changed many people’s minds”, Mr Welby said.

The Rt Rev Iain Greenshields, the Presbyterian moderator of the Church of Scotland who also participated in the pilgrimage and news conference, offered an observation.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland Iain Greenshields during the press conference

“There is nowhere in my reading of the four Gospels where I see Jesus turning anyone away,” he said.

“There is nowhere in the four Gospels where I see anything other than Jesus expressing love to whomever he meets.

“And as Christians, that is the only expression that we can possibly give to any human being, in any circumstance.”

The Church of Scotland allows same-sex marriages.

Catholic teaching holds that gay people must be treated with dignity and respect, but that homosexual acts are “intrinsically disordered”.