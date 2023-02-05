Viola Davis earns coveted EGOT status after Grammy win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Viola Davis earns coveted EGOT status after Grammy win

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 10:15 pm
Viola Davis has earned coveted EGOT status after Grammy win (Ian West/PA)
Viola Davis has earned coveted EGOT status after Grammy win (Ian West/PA)

Viola Davis has earned the coveted EGOT status after winning her first Grammy award.

The actress has become part of an exclusive club of just 18 artists that have earned the title, given to those that have won one of each of the four major US awards.

To earn EGOT status artists must win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

On Sunday, Davis won the Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording for Finding Me, which was presented at the awards’ premiere ceremony ahead of the main event.

The 89th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
She won best supporting actress at the Oscars in 2017, for her role in Fences, and has been nominated four times (Ian West/PA)

“It has been such a journey – I just EGOT,” the actress said, becoming visibly emotional onstage as she thanked her family for being “the best chapter in my book”.

Davis has won four primetime Emmys for leading actress, in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

She won best supporting actress at the Oscars in 2017, for her role in Fences, and has been nominated four times.

She also has three Tony awards.

Davis, who grew up in Central Falls, Rhode Island, had her breakthrough role as a troubled mother in the 2008 drama Doubt, which scored her her first Oscar nomination, for best supporting actress.

The Woman King premiere – London
Last year saw Davis star in critically acclaimed film The Woman King alongside John Boyega (Ian West/PA)

She was the first African-American woman to win the Emmy for best actress in a drama series for her role as Annalise DeWitt on the ABC series How To Get Away With Murder.

Time magazine has named her one of its “most influential people” twice – in 2012 and 2017.

In January 2017 she was honoured with the first star of the year on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Last year saw her star in critically acclaimed film The Woman King, playing an African general in the 1820s, but the film was entirely passed over in the Oscar nominations.

She is the 18th person to earn EGOT status, alongside other artists including Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

