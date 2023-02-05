Real Madrid lose ground in LaLiga as Barcelona move eight points clear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Real Madrid lose ground in LaLiga as Barcelona move eight points clear

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 10:25 pm
Marco Asensio (right) saw his penalty saved (Francisco Ubilla/AP)
Marco Asensio (right) saw his penalty saved (Francisco Ubilla/AP)

Real Madrid lost ground at the top of LaLiga after slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Mallorca as Barcelona extended their lead to eight points.

Mallorca went in front early on through a deflected header from Vedat Muriqi in the 13th minute.

Los Blancos had the chance to equalise when awarded a penalty just before the hour after Vinicius Junior was fouled by Mallorca goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

However, Marco Asensio, who had a spell at the Balearic Islands club as a youngster, saw his spot-kick saved by Rajkovic.

In Sunday’s evening kick-off, Barcelona dispatched Sevilla 3-0 at the Nou Camp to move further clear at the summit.

All the goals came in the second half, captain Jordi Alba breaking the deadlock just before the hour with Gavi and Raphinha then wrapping things up in the closing stages.

Earlier, Real Sociedad missed the chance to close up on Real Madrid after Cyle Larin’s late goal gave Valladolid a 1-0 win in San Sebastian.

Managerless Valencia suffered a third straight league defeat when beaten 1-0 at Girona to sit just a point above the relegation zone.

In Serie A, Inter beat city rivals AC Milan 1-0 with a goal from captain Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentina forward headed in from a corner midway through the first half, which proved enough for the Nerazzurri to secure bragging rights as they consolidated second place.

Defending champions AC Milan slumped to a third consecutive defeat and sit in sixth, now 18 points adrift of leaders Napoli who extended their winning run with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Spezia.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia slotted in a penalty before Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen added a late brace as Luciano Spalletti’s men kept themselves 13 points ahead of Inter.

Torino stayed in touch with the top six after beating Udinese 1-0 while Bologna won 2-1 at Fiorentina.

Bayern Munich moved back to the top of the Bundesliga after a 4-2 win at Wolfsburg, where midfielder Joshua Kimmich was sent off early in the second half.

Kingsley Coman struck an early double before Thomas Muller nodded in a third goal for the visitors in the 19th minute.

Jakub Kaminski reduced the deficit before half-time, before Kimmich was dismissed for a second caution in the 54th minute.

Teenage winger Jamal Musiala further extended Bayern’s lead and Mattias Svanberg scored a second goal for Wolfsburg with 10 minutes left.

Bayern ended a run of three straight league draws to move a point above Union Berlin.

Elsewhere, Werder Bremen won 2-0 at Stuttgart with second-half goals from Jens Stage and Marvin Ducksch to move into the top half of the table.

Marseille lost ground at the top of Ligue 1 after they were beaten 3-1 at home by rivals Nice.

Sofiane Diop nodded the visitors in front and Gaetan Laborde tapped in a second just before half-time.

Ruslan Malinovskyi pulled a goal back for Marseille on the hour, but a fine strike from Bilal Brahimi settled matters with five minutes left.

A late goal from Jonathan Gradit rescued a 1-1 draw for Champions League-chasing Lens at Brest.

Monaco kept up the pressure with a 2-0 win at Clermont after early goals from Guillermo Maripan and Breel Embolo.

Habib Diallo scored twice as relegation battlers Strasbourg beat Montpellier 2-0 despite having midfielder Jean-Eudes Aholou sent off.

Strugglers Ajaccio finished with 10 men as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Nantes while it finished goalless between Auxerre and Reims as well as Lorient versus bottom club Angers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time!’ – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. BGF investment in STC Insiso Picture shows; l-r Keith Barclay, investor, BGF, Mark Rushton, chief executive, STC Insiso and Arrash Nekonam, chief technology officer, STC Insiso. Image: STC Insiso. Aberdeen. Supplied by STC Insiso Date; 17/01/2023
Aberdeen firm STC Insiso secures £2 million BGF investment
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock heads at goal against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.
Loan star Mattie Pollock determined to prove point to parent club Watford by helping…
Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
The grenade was found on Graemeshall Beach in Orkney. Image: Google Maps.
Orkney beach cordoned off after unexploded grenade discovered
PRIZE WINNER: Supreme champion went to Millerston Ramsay from Andrew Thornber and daughters, brought out by Allan Jackson.
Millerston breeding produces champion winner
The watch appears to be very old. Image: Police Scotland.
Police hope to reunite a 'very old watch' found at Inverurie Morrisons supermarket with…
Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented