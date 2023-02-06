Boss Phil Parkinson wants Wrexham to prove they belong at a higher level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Boss Phil Parkinson wants Wrexham to prove they belong at a higher level

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 4:35 pm
Phil Parkinson is relishing the Bramall Lane trip (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Phil Parkinson is relishing the Bramall Lane trip (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has challenged his players to prove they belong at a higher level as they prepare for Tuesday’s FA Cup replay at Sheffield United.

The National League promotion contenders face a test of their mettle as their fourth-round tie against the Sky Bet Championship high-flyers is played to a conclusion at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

The two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw when they met at the Racecourse Ground last month and now there is the added incentive of knowing victory will earn a home tie against Premier League Tottenham.

Parkinson said: “The cup is just a bonus, helping raise the profile of the club and players.

“I think a lot of players have shown they can live in that company and now the challenge is for them to show they have the consistency to do it not just in one-off games.

“It was a great first game. Obviously we would have loved to have got through at the first time of asking but there is another chance for us. It’s a great opportunity to play at a terrific stadium and test ourselves again.

“The lads haven’t spoken about it but it is a great draw and we will do everything we can to try to get to that stage.”

Wrexham v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – The Racecourse Ground
Paul Mullin is Wrexham’s star striker (Peter Byrne/PA)

One player who continues to catch the eye is Liverpool-born forward Paul Mullin, who has scored 27 goals across the Red Dragons’ National League and FA Cup campaigns this season.

The 28-year-old is eligible for Wales and has been tipped for a potential call-up to Rob Page’s squad.

Parkinson said: “It’s very rare for any player outside of a League set-up to get an international call-up, however he played very well against Sheffield United and it wouldn’t surprise me if his name is being mentioned.”

Wrexham, who beat Championship side Coventry in the previous round, are high in confidence as they advance on and off the field.

Wrexham v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – The Racecourse Ground
Ryan Reynolds watched on as Wrexham drew 3-3 in a thriller at the Racecourse Ground (Peter Byrne/PA)

The club have been given a new lease of life since being purchased by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney two years ago this week.

While a Disney documentary has brought new exposure, Parkinson has built a side that currently sit second in the National League, three points behind leaders Notts County with two games in hand.

Ending the club’s 15-year absence from the Football League is the top priority, but the cup run has also caught the imagination with 4,700 fans expected to travel to South Yorkshire.

Parkinson said: “It has been a very rapid progression on and off the pitch and the club is ambitious.

“It is important we don’t get carried away because we have got a huge challenge ahead of us from now until the end of the season, but I feel we are equipped to tackle it full on.

“Everybody knows the focus is promotion and it is an exciting title challenge, but we have gone into the cup games saying it is a break from the league and let’s enjoy the occasions.

“We are going to Bramall Lane looking to thrive on the atmosphere and I’m sure we will.”

Wrexham will be without new signing Eoghan O’Connell who is ineligible, while Reece Hall-Johnson is out injured and Callum McFadzean is doubtful with a knock.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The A82 got a surprise mention on a popular Canadian podcast, but the quotes will not be adorning a Visit Scotland billboard anytime soon. Picture shows; The A82 near Loch Ness and Canadian podcast host Steve Dangle. n/a. Supplied by Steve Dangle podcast/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…
2
Phil Parkinson is relishing the Bramall Lane trip (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
3
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Three men arrested following death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
4
Sarah Craig attacked refugees outside the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Racist jailed for unprovoked assault on vulnerable refugees on Aberdeen street
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate Andrew Innes guilty of murder of mum and toddler
6
Adrian Pearson made foul-mouthed threats to photographers as he was led away to prison. Image: DC Thomson.
Foul-mouthed Aberdeen man faked seizure in front of funeral mourners
7
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock applauds the fans after the 3-1 win against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Mattie Pollock goal for Aberdeen v Motherwell should have stood, with obvious…
8
8
The opening of the Inn at Port nan Gael and a new campsite will help to put Pennygahel on the remote Ross of Mull back on the map.
Putting Pennyghael back on the map with inn and campsite
9
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
10
Allan Thompson, also known as Bates, as he looked when he was convicted of rape and now. Image: Northumbria Police/ Facebook.
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
The video was played on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: Scott Anderson.
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
Phil Parkinson is relishing the Bramall Lane trip (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Aberdeen University graduate…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists display against Rangers can boost team for steady…
Green Party member steps in to help residents save 60ft Beech tree from their fear-stricken neighbour's incessant felling plot. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Moray councillor backs bid to save 100-year-old Beech tree in Nairn
Barrhead Travel has released its list of Summer holiday destinations for Aberdonians. A view of the beach at Camp de Mar on the island of Mallorca. Image: Shutterstock
Top 10 holiday destination for Aberdonians revealed - is this where you have booked…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell on her pride at making 100 competitive appearances for…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Prof David Worthington published his new book on the Maverick Minister Rev James Fraser Picture shows; Prof David Worthington. Dingwall. Supplied by UHI Date; Unknown
Maverick minister proves you can live a 'significant' life in the Highlands
Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie; award-winning fiddle player Duncan Chisholm and Highland Industrial Supplies director Garry MacKintosh following the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup draw at Urquhart Castle. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Urquhart Castle is venue as Sutherland Cup draw opens up path through to…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen's game changer in No. 6 role, says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented