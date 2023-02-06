Rescuers from all over the world rush to Turkey and Syria after deadly quake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rescuers from all over the world rush to Turkey and Syria after deadly quake

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 5:12 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 5:17 pm
Greek firefighters with dogs wait to board a military plane at Elefsina Air Force Base, in western Athens, Greece (Thanassis Stavrakis/PA)
Greek firefighters with dogs wait to board a military plane at Elefsina Air Force Base, in western Athens, Greece (Thanassis Stavrakis/PA)

Countries have rushed to dispatch aid, personnel and equipment to help rescue efforts in earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria.

Here is a guide to what is being provided so far:

– The UK is sending 76 search-and-rescue specialists with equipment and dogs, as well as an emergency medical team, to Turkey. The UK also says it is in contact with the UN about getting support to victims in Syria.

– The European Union has mobilised search and rescue teams to help Turkey, while the Copernicus satellite system has been activated to provide emergency mapping services. At least 13 member countries have offered assistance. The EU said it is also ready to offer help to Syria through its humanitarian assistance programmes.

Spanish firefighters prepare their equipment at Barajas international airport (Paul White/AP)

– The United States is co-ordinating immediate assistance to Turkey, including teams to support search and rescue efforts. US-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria.

– Russian rescue teams from the Emergencies Ministry are preparing to fly to Syria, and Russian military deployed in that country has already sent 10 units comprising 300 people to help clear debris and search for survivors. The military has set up points to distribute humanitarian assistance. Russia has also offered help to Turkey, which has been accepted.

– Israel is dispatching teams to Turkey. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has also approved a request for humanitarian aid for Syria, received through a diplomatic official. Israel and Syria do not have diplomatic relations and the two countries have fought several wars.

– Germany’s THW technical aid agency is preparing deliveries of emergency generators, tents and blankets. The agency is also prepared to set up camps with water treatment equipment.

– Neighbour and historic regional rival Greece is sending Turkey a team of 21 rescuers, two rescue dogs and a special rescue vehicle, together with a structural engineer, five doctors and seismic planning experts in a military transport plane.

MIDDLE EAST Earthquake
(PA Graphics)

– Lebanon’s cash-strapped government is sending soldiers, Red Cross and Civil Defence first responders, and firefighters to Turkey to help with its rescue efforts.

– Jordan is sending emergency aid to earthquake-hit Syria and Turkey on the orders of King Abdullah II.

– The Czech Republic is sending Turkey a team of 68 rescuers, including firefighters, doctors, structural engineers and also experts with sniffer dogs.

– Swiss rescue dog service REDOG is sending 22 rescuers with 14 dogs to Turkey.

– Japan is sending a group of about 75 rescue workers to Turkey.

– Austria has offered to send 84 soldiers from a military disaster relief unit to Turkey.

– Spain was preparing to send two urban search and rescue teams to Turkey with 85 personnel, and a contingent of volunteer firefighters.

Spanish firefighters load a case on to an airport trolley at Barajas international airport on the way to help with a rescue mission in Turkey before boarding a flight in Madrid, Spain (Paul White/AP)

– Poland is sending Turkey 76 firefighters and eight trained dogs, with equipment.

– Romania is sending specialist personnel and material to Turkey on two military aircraft.

– Croatia is sending 40 men and 10 dogs, rescue equipment and vans to Turkey.

– Serbia is sending 21 rescuers and three liaison officers to Turkey.

– Montenegro is sending at least 24 firefighters to Turkey.

– Egypt has pledged urgent humanitarian aid to Turkey.

– Italy’s Civil Protection Agency has offered assistance to Turkey. A firefighting team was preparing to leave from Pisa.

– France is dispatching rescue teams to Turkey.

