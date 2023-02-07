Christian Atsu ‘rescued from rubble’ after Turkish earthquake – Ghana FA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christian Atsu ‘rescued from rubble’ after Turkish earthquake – Ghana FA

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 10:05 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 11:47 am
The Ghana Football Association says former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu has been rescued from the rubble (Richard Sellers/PA)
The Ghana Football Association says former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu has been rescued from the rubble (Richard Sellers/PA)

Former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu has been rescued from the rubble of a Turkish building which collapsed during the devastating earthquake in the region on Monday, according to the Ghana Football Association.

The 31-year-old Ghana international, now playing his football with Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, was unaccounted for alongside his club’s sporting director Taner Savut in the aftermath of the disaster that has left more than 5,000 people dead.

There were conflicting reports about Atsu’s status on Monday evening, but Ghana’s national football governing body provided a positive update on social media on Tuesday morning.

A Ghana Football Association tweet read: “Update: We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian.”

There was no mention of Savut in the post, with Hatayspor also not yet providing any updates via their own social media channels, but the club’s vice-president Mustafa Ozat told Radyo Gol: “Christian Atsu was taken out with injuries. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble.”

He added: “Hatay was deeply affected. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours.”

Atsu joined Chelsea from Porto in 2013 on a five-year contract and spent most of the following four years on loan before agreeing a permanent deal with Newcastle in 2017.

The Magpies shared their relief at Tuesday’s developments, with a tweet from the club in response to the Ghana FA update reading: “Welcome news. Our thoughts remain with Christian, his loved ones and all those affected by Monday’s devastating earthquakes.”

One of Atsu’s loan spells was at Everton, who also responded to the good news on social media.

A tweet from the club’s account read: “We are relieved to hear @ChristianAtsu20 has been found and is recovering in hospital. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.”

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria during the early hours of Monday morning, followed by a second measuring 7.5.

The Turkish Football Federation confirmed postponements as a result of the disaster in a statement, which read: “Due to the loss of life, the injured and the ongoing search and rescue efforts as a result of the earthquake felt in many provinces, all matches that were planned to be played on Wednesday, February 8, in the TFF 2nd League, have been postponed to a later date.

“May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives in the earthquake that stifled our country; We express our condolences to the families, relatives and nation of our citizens and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

