Joe Biden calls for unity in State of the Union address

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Joe Biden calls for unity in State of the Union address

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 6:25 am Updated: February 8, 2023, 10:42 am
President Joe Biden called for unity and tried to emphasise conciliation over conflict in his State of the Union address (Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AP)
President Joe Biden called for unity and tried to emphasise conciliation over conflict in his State of the Union address (Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AP)

President Joe Biden called for unity and tried to emphasise conciliation over conflict in his State of the Union address.

The 80-year-old almost defiantly ignored the bitter divisions between Republicans and Democrats and his own low standing with the public in his speech.

He returned repeatedly to common ground, making the case that both parties can back US factories, new businesses being formed and the funding of 20,000 infrastructure projects.

When Mr Biden hit each of these themes, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy politely clapped, even standing to applaud at one point.

It was a sign that Democrats and Republicans can at least agree to a shared set of goals, even if they have very different views of how to get there.

In the midterm election campaign, Mr Biden warned of Republican extremists.

On Tuesday night, he portrayed them as partners in governance during the first two years of his presidency.

President Joe Biden shakes hands with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy applauded some of Mr Biden’s points on Tuesday (Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AP)

But then came a comment that generated boos and hoots from Republicans: Mr Biden said some in the GOP were bent on cutting Social Security and Medicare.

That sparked a raucous back and forth that seemed more in line with the reality of the actual relationship between the parties.

The president also invoked domestic and foreign concerns in references to China and Ukraine.

Beijing had brazenly floated a spy balloon across the United States, an embarrassing episode for Mr Biden that culminated last weekend with him ordering the Pentagon to shoot the craft out of the sky over the Atlantic Ocean.

On Tuesday he briefly addressed the incident directly: “As we made clear last week, if China’s threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did.”

Mr Biden took a moment to pay tribute to Ukraine, addressing one of his guests, Ambassador Oksana Markarova, as representing “not just her nation but the courage of her people”.

He also applauded Congress for giving Ukraine what it needed to face Russia’s brutal aggression, with the United States already having committed nearly 30 billion dollars (£25 billion) in security assistance since the start of the war.

In private, administration officials have made clear to Ukrainian officials that Congress’ patience with the cost of the war will have its limits.

RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, stands as she is recognized by President Joe Biden at the State of the Union address
Joe Biden marvelled at the grace of RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, who is shown standing at the State of the Union (Patrick Semansky/AP)

But with Tuesday’s address, Mr Biden offered an optimistic outlook about the prospects of long-term American support.

Among his guests at the event were the parents of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old black man whose beating death at the hands Memphis, Tennessee, police has reignited a national debate on policing.

Efforts to reduce police excesses have been sharply restricted by resistance in Congress and there is little prospect of federal action.

Still, Mr Biden expressed awe at the grace of Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, who following his death has talked of her son’s “beautiful soul” and hopeful certainty that “something good will come from this”.

Mr Biden uttered the phrase “finish the job” at least a dozen times during his address.

It sounded like the makings of a slogan he might employ for a re-election campaign.

But it is highly unlikely he will be able to finish the job on many of the things he referenced, like an assault weapons ban, universal preschool for three- and four-year-olds and forcing companies to stop doing stock buybacks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
2
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
3
Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
4
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz…
5
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
6
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
7
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
8
To go with story by David McPhee. Woman assaulted friend's mother with bottle of prosecco Picture shows; Amber Bruce admitted striking her friend's mum across the head with a glass bottle.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 07/02/2023
Woman attacked friend’s mum with prosecco bottle at afternoon drinks event
9
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
10
Strong winds on the West Coast. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Weather warning for snow and ice, as force 11 winds batter the west and…

More from Press and Journal

Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Photo by Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and club's board in last chance saloon with search…
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, due in court after pedestrian knocked down in hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
Kirkwall parking
Should Orkney council continue to offer the first hour of parking for free at…
29Apr08. High St, Inverness. Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. LOCATOR. McDonalds bosses apply to extend opening hours. Pictured:- McDonalds, High St, Inverness. - Picture by David Whittaker-Smith .29/04/08
Unpaid work for man who was 'absolute nuisance' in Inverness McDonald's
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpudlian drug courier didn't know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash
Aberdeen Women vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
More than 80 children are on the waiting list for the new programme at Aberdeen Sports Village.
New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai)
Cricket: New Scotland coach will have talent to work with, says Michael Leask
Box 114 War - Ration Cards in Shops 1940-01-00 (C)AJL Sugar, Bacon and Butter - Ration Cards in shops in Aberdeen. Picture taken in January 1940. Aberdeen Journals Archive. EE 05/09/2022
Sweet relief when confectionery rationing ended in Aberdeen 70 years ago

Editor's Picks

Most Commented