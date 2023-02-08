Don’t let Russians win ‘medals of blood’ at Paris Olympics, says Oleksandr Usyk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Don’t let Russians win ‘medals of blood’ at Paris Olympics, says Oleksandr Usyk

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 9:58 am
Oleksandr Usyk has urged the IOC not to let Russian athletes compete at Paris 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has urged the International Olympic Committee not to allow Russian athletes to compete under a neutral banner in Paris next year, saying any medals they win will be “medals of blood”.

Usyk’s comments came as the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, made clear she does not want a Russian delegation at next year’s Games while the war in Ukraine goes on.

In a direct video message to IOC president Thomas Bach posted on his official Instagram account, Usyk said: “You want to allow Russian athletes to compete at the Olympics.

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo does not want a Russian delegation at next year’s Olympics while the war in Ukraine goes on (Yui Mok/PA)

“Russian Armed Forces invaded our country and kill civilians. Russian army is killing Ukrainian athletes and coaches and destroying sports grounds as well as sports halls.

“The medals that Russian athletes are going to win are medals of blood, death and tears. Let me wish you to have peaceful sky above you and to be in good health and happy.”

The IOC has been working with international sports federations and national Olympic committees to develop a pathway enabling Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paris as neutrals under strict conditions, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Hidalgo told France Info: “As long as there is this war, this aggression (of) Russia on Ukraine, it is not possible to parade as if nothing had happened, to have a delegation come to Paris, while the bombs continue to rain down on Ukraine.”

Hidalgo last month said she was in favour of Russians participating under a neutral banner but has now expressed a different view.

She said: “In fact, (a neutral banner), it doesn’t really exist because sometimes there are athletes who are dissidents. They march and compete under the refugee banner.

“The neutral banner was a subject of doping and that was the choice they had made. I am not in favour of that option. I would find that totally indecent.”

Hidalgo stressed that if the IOC authorised a Russian flag at the Games, she would not agree with the position, adding: “I will speak before, because we still have a little time before deciding.”

The Olympics are due to run from July 26 to August 11 in the French capital next year.

IOC president Thomas Bach is adamant no athlete should be discriminated against based on the passport they hold (Mike Egerton/PA)

The IOC initially recommended that international sports federations exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus in the days following the invasion last February.

However, Bach has repeatedly insisted that was a measure designed to protect those athletes, and is adamant no athlete should be discriminated against based on the passport they hold.

The IOC last week warned any boycott of the Games by Ukraine – which has been threatened by the country’s sports minister – would only serve to harm Ukrainian athletes and that a boycott by Ukraine and other countries would go against the fundamental principles of the Olympic Movement.

