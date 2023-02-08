International team blames Putin for supplying MH17 missile as it suspends probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
International team blames Putin for supplying MH17 missile as it suspends probe

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 10:26 am Updated: February 8, 2023, 12:45 pm
People walk amongst the debris at the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Grabovo, Ukraine, on July 17 2014 (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)
People walk amongst the debris at the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Grabovo, Ukraine, on July 17 2014 (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

An international team said “there are strong indications” Russian President Vladimir Putin “decided on supplying” the Buk missile system used to shoot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

The investigators outlined their findings as they suspended their probe – saying they have insufficient evidence to launch any fresh prosecutions – on Wednesday.

Dutch prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer said “the investigation has now reached its limit. All leads have been exhausted” as the team began laying out the evidence it has uncovered.

“Although a lot of new information has been discovered about various people involved, the evidence is at the moment not concrete enough to lead to new prosecutions,” investigators added.

Digna van Boetzelaer, Andy Kraag, David McLean, Asha Hoe Soo Lian, Eric van der Sypt and Oleksandr Bannyk take their seats for the Joint Investigation Team news conference in The Hague
Digna van Boetzelaer, Andy Kraag, David McLean, Asha Hoe Soo Lian, Eric van der Sypt and Oleksandr Bannyk take their seats for the Joint Investigation Team news conference in The Hague (Peter Dejong/AP)

Wednesday’s presentation comes nearly three months after a Dutch court convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian rebel for their roles in shooting down the Boeing 777 on July 17 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew over eastern Ukraine.

One Russian was acquitted.

None of the suspects appeared for the trial and it is unclear if the three who were found guilty of multiple murders will ever serve their sentences.

The convictions and the court’s finding that the surface-to-air Buk missile which blew the Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur flight out of the sky came from a Russian military base were seen as a clear indication that Moscow had a role in the tragedy.

Russia has always denied involvement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the court in November of bowing to pressure from Dutch politicians, prosecutors and the news media.

But the November convictions held that Moscow was in overall control in 2014 over the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, the separatist area of eastern Ukraine where the missile was launched from.

The Buk missile system came from the Russian military’s 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, based in the city of Kursk.

The Joint Investigation Team is made up of experts from the Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia, Belgium and Ukraine.

Most of the victims were Dutch. Ten were British nationals.

“The indications for close ties between the leadership of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Russian government officials raises questions about their involvement in the deployment” of the missile, the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service said on its website, citing intercepted phone calls between leaders of the breakaway region and “high-ranking Russian government officials held in the summer of 2014″.

As well as the criminal trial that was held in the Netherlands, the Dutch and Ukrainian governments are suing Russia at the European Court of Human Rights over its alleged role in the downing of MH17.

