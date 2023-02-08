Stella Jean quits Milan Fashion Week over ‘lack of diversity and inclusion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Stella Jean quits Milan Fashion Week over ‘lack of diversity and inclusion’

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 10:50 am
Designer Stella Jean (Luca Bruno/AP)
Designer Stella Jean (Luca Bruno/AP)

The only black designer on Italy’s fashion council has pulled out of this month’s Milan Fashion Week – citing a lack of commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Stella Jean also announced a hunger strike out of concern other minority designers associated with her will suffer a backlash.

She said the Italian National Fashion Chamber significantly cut back support for the We Are Made In Italy (Wami) collective of young designers of colour working in the country after her speech about the personal price she paid for highlighting racial injustice in Italy during a runway show last September.

Along with Jean, the Wami collective is withdrawing from fashion week, which they were set to open with a digital presentation.

Italian Fashion Chamber president Carlo Capasa said he regrets Jean’s decision, saying the final fashion week calendar being presented on Wednesday is “full of diversity”.

“In the calendar that we are presenting today, you will see all that we are doing for people of colour who are working in Italy,” he said.

A press conference is scheduled for later on Wednesday.

The We Are Made in Italy (Wami) collective celebrate on stage at the end of the Stella Jean women’s spring-summer 2023 collection presented in Milan in September
The We Are Made in Italy (Wami) collective celebrate on stage at the end of the Stella Jean women’s spring-summer 2023 collection presented in Milan in September (Alberto Pezzali/AP)

Jean sent a letter to Mr Capasa telling him of her hunger strike, which she said will be revoked only with his written assurance no professional harm will come to the Wami designers “as a result of our history of misunderstanding”.

“This admittedly extreme measure of mine stems from having heard several voices from the collective worried about ‘soft’ or ‘hard’ repercussions, including difficulty in securing funding and services from sponsors and partners, given the power wielded by you as president of the chamber in the industry,” she wrote in a letter.

Mr Capasa said he had not yet read the letter and was unaware of the hunger strike and Wami’s withdrawal.

Both Jean and Wami appeared on a draft of the Milan Fashion Week calendar of mostly womenswear previews for next winter released last month.

Wami was launched on the heels of the Black Lives Matters movement in 2020 by Jean, African-American designer Edward Buchanan and the head of Afro Fashion Week Milano Michelle Ngonmo to draw attention to the lack of minority representation in the Italian fashion world.

It followed racial gaffes by major fashion houses which made global headlines.

Ngonmo said financial support for the project from the chamber has dwindled over the three years it has run so far and Afro Fashion Week Milano was not able to come up with the 20,000 euros (£17,800) it would have cost to support the five young designers in making solid looks to present, plus a video.

Italian Fashion Chamber President Carlo Capasa
Italian Fashion Chamber President Carlo Capasa (Antonio Calanni/AP)

The Italian fashion chamber fully supported the collections for the two Wami classes, each with five designers, but the third generation has not received any funding from the chamber, Ngonmo and Jean said.

The September show featuring Jean, Buchanan and Wami was financed through other allies and their own contributions.

“Maybe the message is the whole industry needs to open their eyes and say, ‘What can we do to make that happen?’” Ngonmo said.

Wami designer Joy Meribe opened Milan Fashion Week previews for spring-summer 2022 in a major milestone for the movement.

But Jean said such moves turned out to be “performative”.

“They used Wami as a free pass of safe conduct for diversity,” she said.

She said she is withdrawing out of fatigue with the “continual fight” for recognition for designers of colour in Italy.

“I am a fighter by nature but I cannot be this way all the time,” she added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
2
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
3
Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
4
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz…
5
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
6
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
7
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
8
To go with story by David McPhee. Woman assaulted friend's mother with bottle of prosecco Picture shows; Amber Bruce admitted striking her friend's mum across the head with a glass bottle.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 07/02/2023
Woman attacked friend’s mum with prosecco bottle at afternoon drinks event
9
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
10
Strong winds on the West Coast. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Weather warning for snow and ice, as force 11 winds batter the west and…

More from Press and Journal

Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Photo by Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and club's board in last chance saloon with search…
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, due in court after pedestrian knocked down in hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
Kirkwall parking
Should Orkney council continue to offer the first hour of parking for free at…
29Apr08. High St, Inverness. Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. LOCATOR. McDonalds bosses apply to extend opening hours. Pictured:- McDonalds, High St, Inverness. - Picture by David Whittaker-Smith .29/04/08
Unpaid work for man who was 'absolute nuisance' in Inverness McDonald's
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpudlian drug courier didn't know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash
Aberdeen Women vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
More than 80 children are on the waiting list for the new programme at Aberdeen Sports Village.
New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai)
Cricket: New Scotland coach will have talent to work with, says Michael Leask
Box 114 War - Ration Cards in Shops 1940-01-00 (C)AJL Sugar, Bacon and Butter - Ration Cards in shops in Aberdeen. Picture taken in January 1940. Aberdeen Journals Archive. EE 05/09/2022
Sweet relief when confectionery rationing ended in Aberdeen 70 years ago

Editor's Picks

Most Commented