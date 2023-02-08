Morgan Smithies excited by opportunity to wear famous number 13 for Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Morgan Smithies excited by opportunity to wear famous number 13 for Wigan

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 12:14 pm
Morgan Smithies is relishing the prospect of wearing Wigan’s famous number 13 shirt (Martin Rickett/PA)
Morgan Smithies is relishing the prospect of wearing Wigan’s famous number 13 shirt (Martin Rickett/PA)

Morgan Smithies is undaunted by the prospect of pulling on one of the most storied shirts in Super League when Wigan kick off their quest to overhaul four-time defending champions St Helens later this month.

The Halifax 22-year-old has been rewarded with the number 13 jersey made famous by the likes of Ellery Hanley, Andy Farrell and Sean O’Loughlin, three lynchpins of the club’s golden era that glittered through the 1990s and beyond.

As a young loose forward at his junior club Siddal, Smithies dreamed of emulating his heroes and that dream was realised when O’Loughlin and current Warriors head coach Matt Peet – then director of youth – brought him into Wigan’s academy as a teenager.

Wigan Warriors v St Helens – Betfred Super League – DW Stadium
Morgan Smithies, centre, is determined to make the number 13 shirt his own (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I always aspired to the 13 shirt because all the legends that have worn it before, and now it is up to me to grasp the opportunity with both hands and put my own stamp on it,” Smithies told the PA news agency.

“It will bring a bit more pressure but I always put pressure on myself to perform well for Wigan. My standards will go that little bit higher and representing that 13 shirt will bring out the best in me.”

O’Loughlin, now one of Peet’s assistant coaches, has been integral to Smithies’ development, acting as a mentor during his rise from scholarship terms and the academy squad to making his first-team debut in Super League in 2019.

“I looked up to Sean for a number of years, so going from there to sitting in the meeting room one-to-one going through clips of him, I was starstruck,” Smithies admitted. “It was a pretty mad experience and it took me a while to get used to it.”

Smithies’ emergence is indicative of Peet’s philosophy of prioritising development within the Warriors, honed during his five-year stint in charge of the youth set-up, and O’Loughlin says he has no doubts he will rise to the challenge.

“Morgan has progressed from a young amateur playing in that position all the way through the academy, and I’m sure getting that shirt will be a great source of pride for him,” said O’Loughlin, who made more than 450 appearances for his home-town club between 2002 and 2020.

“The number 13 shirt for me personally was all about who was wearing it at the time – I was well aware of Ellery Hanley and Phil Clarke, and probably the most dominant one of all for me was Andy Farrell.

“It was my position growing up – the old-fashioned number 13 gives you scope to have a bit of football in your game and do the nitty-gritty stuff as well.

“The number 13s at this club have tended to hold onto this shirt for a long time, and that is the great thing about Morgan, he still has so much in him and so much more room to improve.

“The beauty of being number 13 is that you don’t have to try to be like anyone else. Morgan is a very level-headed character and while he is well aware of the history that comes with the shirt, I expect him to go out there and make it his own.”

