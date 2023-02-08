Justin Rose: Ryder Cup will not be ‘devalued’ if LIV players not present in Rome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Justin Rose: Ryder Cup will not be ‘devalued’ if LIV players not present in Rome

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 12:30 pm
Justin Rose believes the Ryder Cup will not be “devalued” if LIV Golf players cannot compete (David Davies/PA)
Justin Rose believes the Ryder Cup will not be “devalued” if LIV Golf players cannot compete (David Davies/PA)

Justin Rose believes the Ryder Cup will not be “devalued” if LIV Golf players are not allowed to compete at this year’s contest in Rome.

American players who joined the Saudi-funded circuit are ineligible as they have been suspended by, or resigned from, the PGA Tour and are therefore not members of the PGA of America, which jointly runs the biennial contest with Ryder Cup Europe.

The possible make-up of the European team hinges on this week’s arbitration hearing in London, which will decide if the DP World Tour can enforce sanctions for playing in LIV Golf events without receiving a required “conflicting event” release.

Rose, whose victory in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Monday boosted his chances of making a sixth Ryder Cup appearance, told BBC Radio 5 Live: “There is so much strength in depth, I don’t think it will be devalued.

“People like watching Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter. They bring a lot of passion. They will be missed, for sure, but it is what it is.

“You have the powers that be, the traditional people who kind of still have control of golf, and you have an upstart league which is trying to bring in a fresh idea and rival product.

“It’s all good either way, it’s just can both fit together in this scenario?”

The emergence of LIV Golf has caused a seismic rift in the men’s professional game, with Rory McIlroy detailing how his previously close friendship with Sergio Garcia has broken down.

Justin Rose
Justin Rose remains friends with former Ryder Cup partner Henrik Stenson after the latter’s switch to LIV Golf (David Davies/PA)

However, Rose has remained friends with the likes of Poulter and Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy after joining LIV.

“Poults and Stenson have been partners of mine in many Ryder Cup matches and we’ve won an awful lot of points together so, from that point of view, I’ll miss them out there,” the former US Open champion said.

“I have seen them socially. I still text and call guys. Everyone can make their own decision, I do not think badly of them for doing that and they are still my mates.

“There are going to be consequences to that decision and obviously the rulings will determine whether that is good or bad for them.

“One good thing from a Ryder Cup point of view is this decision will be done early enough and whatever the outcome, there’s time for relationships to heal. Clarity is what most of us want.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
2
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
3
Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
4
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz…
5
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
6
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
7
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
8
To go with story by David McPhee. Woman assaulted friend's mother with bottle of prosecco Picture shows; Amber Bruce admitted striking her friend's mum across the head with a glass bottle.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 07/02/2023
Woman attacked friend’s mum with prosecco bottle at afternoon drinks event
9
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
10
Strong winds on the West Coast. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Weather warning for snow and ice, as force 11 winds batter the west and…

More from Press and Journal

Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Photo by Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and club's board in last chance saloon with search…
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, due in court after pedestrian knocked down in hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
Kirkwall parking
Should Orkney council continue to offer the first hour of parking for free at…
29Apr08. High St, Inverness. Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. LOCATOR. McDonalds bosses apply to extend opening hours. Pictured:- McDonalds, High St, Inverness. - Picture by David Whittaker-Smith .29/04/08
Unpaid work for man who was 'absolute nuisance' in Inverness McDonald's
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpudlian drug courier didn't know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash
Aberdeen Women vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
More than 80 children are on the waiting list for the new programme at Aberdeen Sports Village.
New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai)
Cricket: New Scotland coach will have talent to work with, says Michael Leask
Box 114 War - Ration Cards in Shops 1940-01-00 (C)AJL Sugar, Bacon and Butter - Ration Cards in shops in Aberdeen. Picture taken in January 1940. Aberdeen Journals Archive. EE 05/09/2022
Sweet relief when confectionery rationing ended in Aberdeen 70 years ago

Editor's Picks

Most Commented