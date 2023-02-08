China has conducted spy balloon programme for years, says Pentagon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China has conducted spy balloon programme for years, says Pentagon

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 8:48 pm Updated: February 8, 2023, 8:50 pm
The high altitude balloon floating over the US (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)
The high altitude balloon floating over the US (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

The Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast was part of a large surveillance programme that China has been conducting for “several years”, the Pentagon said.

When similar balloons passed over US territory on four occasions during the Trump and Biden administrations, the US did not immediately identify them as Chinese surveillance balloons, said Brigadier General Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary.

But he said “subsequent intelligence analysis” allowed the US to confirm they were part of a Chinese spying effort and learn “a lot more” about the programme.

He refused to provide any new details about those previous balloons. When pressed, he would only say that the balloons flew over “sites that would be of interest to the Chinese”.

The remnants of the balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean
The remnants of the balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean (Chad Fish via AP)

One of the possible incidents was last February.

Major General Kenneth Hara, the adjutant general in Hawaii, tweeted about a balloon over Kauai a year ago.

He said US Indo-Pacific Command “detected a high-altitude object floating in air in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands” and sent up aircraft to intercept it. He said they visually confirmed it was an unmanned balloon with no identification markings.

Brig Gen Ryder declined to say whether this was one of the four previous incidents that the US had discussed. Pacific Air Forces, the Air Force command in the Indo-Pacific, said that balloon was not shot down.

The recent balloon was shot down by a US military fighter jet on Saturday. The navy and coastguard are still working to recover pieces of the downed balloon so they can be analysed.

Sailors recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach
Sailors recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach (US Navy via AP)

Brig Gen Ryder said North American Aerospace Defence Command began tracking the recent balloon as it approached US airspace.

It passed north of the Aleutian Islands on January 28 and moved largely over land across Alaska and then into Canadian airspace before crossing back into the US over northern Idaho on January 31, US officials have said.

Top administration officials were briefing members of Congress on the Chinese balloon surveillance programme in classified sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Secretary of state Antony Blinken said the US has briefed dozens of countries on the programme, which officials said has been active over five continents.

“The United States was not the only target,” he said at a news conference with visiting Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Mr Blinken said he and Mr Stoltenberg had spoken about the “systemic and tactical challenges” that China poses to the alliance and the importance of combating them.

China claims it was a civilian balloon used for meteorological research and sharply criticised the US for shooting it down.

